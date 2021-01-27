HAR Vs BRD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 QF 3 Preview

Haryana and Baroda will battle it out in the 3rd Quarter-Final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The HAR vs BRD live match is scheduled to begin at 12:00 PM IST from the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad on January 27, 2021. Here is our HAR vs BRD Dream11 prediction, HAR vs BRD Dream11 team, and HAR vs BRD Dream11 top picks.

HAR vs BRD live match preview

The ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy marked the return of domestic cricket in the country after the COVID-19 enforced break. The competition has already entered its knockout stage, and the teams will look to go all guns blazing at this crucial juncture of the tournament. Both Haryana and Baroda enjoyed an unbeaten run in their respective group matches, where they won all of their five fixtures. The Haryana team has a formidable bowling attack with proven T20 players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, and Rahul Tewatia in their ranks. Baroda also have an exciting line-up, and the upcoming clash promises to be an enthralling one for the fans.

HAR vs BRD squads

Haryana: Chaitanya Bishnoi, Mohit Sharma, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Guntashveer Singh, Shivam Chauhan, Himanshu Rana, Sumit Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nitin Saini, Arun Chaprana, Harshal Patel, Shubham Rohilla, Ashish Hooda, Pramod Chandila, Sanjay Pahal, Ajit Chahal, Tinu Kundu, Aman Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Yashu Sharma, Kapil Hooda

Baroda: Krunal Pandya, Kedar Devdhar, Ninad Rathwa, Smit Patel, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyu Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Atit Sheth, Babasafi Pathan, L Meriwala, Mohit Mongia, Bhanu Pania, Kartik Kakade, Chintal Gandhi, Pradeep Yadav, Soyeb Sopariya, Ansh Patel, Parth Kohli, Bhargav Bhatt, Pratik Ghodadra, Pratyush Kumar.

Top picks for HAR vs BRD playing 11

R Tewatia

S Chauhan

K Devdhar

N Rathva

HAR vs BRD Dream11 team

Keeper – K Devdhar, S Patel

Batsmen – S Chauhan, V Solanki, H Rana

All-Rounders – N Rathva (VC), R Tewatia (C)

Bowlers – A Chaprana, B Pathan, Y Chahal, M Sharma

HAR vs BRD match prediction

According to our HAR vs BRD match prediction, Haryana will win this match.

Note: The HAR vs BRD Dream11 prediction and HAR vs BRD Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The HAR vs BRD Dream11 team and HAR vs BRD Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Yuzvendra Chahal Instagram

