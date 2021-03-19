HAR-W Vs BEN-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2021

Quick links:
Haryana Women and Bengal Women will clash in an upcoming match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot on March 20, 2021. Here is our HAR-W vs BEN-W Dream11 prediction, HAR-W vs BEN-W Dream11 team and top picks for HAR-W vs BEN-W playing 11.
Both Haryana Women and Bengal Women are placed in the Elite Group B of the tournament. Both sides have had an impressive start to their campaign and their upcoming clash promises to be a closely fought battle considering their stellar form. After having played four matches in the competition so far, the Bengal Women side has lost only a single fixture. They are placed in second place in their group. Haryana Women also have faced only a single loss so far from four matches, but they occupy the third spot because of their net run-rate. A victory in this fixture will be crucial as the teams look to showcase a dominant brand of cricket in the 50-over tournament.
MATCH UPDATE: Bengal v Railways- #WomensSeniorOneDayTrophy (2020-21).#RailwaysW - 242/4 in 50 overs.#Meghana 104*(128)#Dhar 1/32#BengalW- 175 in 47.4 overs.#PPaul 52(80), #Dhar 39(59)#Rana 4/39#BENvRAI#CAB pic.twitter.com/BedyzjVfwXMarch 12, 2021
HAR-W: Kirti Satveer Chaudhary, Diksha Parahlad Sharma, Versha Bijender Bhatiwal, Jyoti Kartar Yadav, Tanya Ravi Vajpayee, Chetan Sharma, Tannu Jaibhagwanjoshi, Divya Ravinder Kaushik, Sonia Mahender Khatri, Suman Ishwar Gulia, Pooja Ajit Phogat, Savita Jaipal Malik, Shivangi Ranbir Chauhan, Mansi Bhupender Joshi, Manjeet Mahender Siwach, Simran Jameel Choudhary, Tannu Naresh Dahiya, Soniya Rajpal Mendhiya, Nisha Balwant Jangra, Lasika Tejbir Singh Jangra, Nitika Virender Karhana, Sheetal Om Prakash Rana, Bhawna Jaipal Ohlan, Triveni Prakash Vasistha, Bharti Raju Kashyap, Twinkle Parveen Yadav, Annu Satender Gurawaliya, Priya Rajesh Khatkar, Shafali Verma, Sarita Satbir Bhumbak, Parmila Suresh Kumari, Priyanka Dilbag Sharma, Shalini Harpal Singh Kumari
BEN-W: Shrayosi Pranay Aich, Gayatri Shiba Pada Mal, Rupa Ashit Dutta, Antara Bishnu Padajana, Tithi Swapan Das, Jhulan Goswami, Ankita Satya Chakrborty, Titas Ranadeep Sadhu, Kashish Vinod Agarwal Agarwal, Saika Mohd lshaque lshaque, Gouher Sultana, Mamata Jayram Kisku, Bristi Susanta Maji, Nisha Suvendu Maji, Paramita Avijit Roy, Aparna Dilip Mondal, Rumeli Dhar, Jhumia Habibur Rahman Khatun, Parna Prabir Paul, Richa Ghosh, Rukmoni Ashok Roy, Shreya Lakhi Khara, Sushmita Basanta Ganguly, Deepti Sharma Bhgwan Sharma Sharma, Prativa Gopal Rana, Dhara Vijay Gujjar, Mita G Paul, Dipa Prabhat Das
Wicketkeeper: P Paul
Batters: M Kisku, P Rana, B Ohlan, S Verma (VC)
All-Rounders: R Dhar (C), S Rana, S Gulia
Bowlers: G Sultana, M Paul, P Kumari
According to our HAR-W vs BEN-W match prediction, Bengal Women will win this match.
