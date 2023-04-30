Harbhajan Calls Rohit Sharma To Boost Team And Develop Youngsters; Hopes For MI To Recover

Mumbai Indians are celebrating Rohit Sharma's 10th anniversary as captain in the Indian Premier League. The 36-year-old, who is also celebrating his birthday on Sunday, will receive a tribute from the side he has been representing for a long time. Rohit took over the mantle from Ricky Ponting back in 2013 in IPL.Mumbai's struggles were quite evident last season when they finished last, and it was expected that they would come with all guns blazing this time around. Rohit would have expected better performance entirely from his team as they are constantly staying around the bottom two places. Harbhajan Singh, who played a pivotal part in MI's IPL dominance, insisted Rohit would have to groom the young players for Mumbai.

Harbhajan Singh made big claims about Rohit Sharma

In an interaction with Star Sports, the former Indian spinner said, "MI has had a different legacy. Every cricketer aspires to be a part of this franchise. Although the situation has changed a bit this year, Rohit has the responsibility to revive this legacy. They have many young and talented players. Now, it is his job to groom these players."

Virender Sehwag also believes Mumbai certainly has the chance to qualify for the IPL playoffs, but Rohit should not think about his leadership and should play his game freely.

"MI have definitely lost two matches but all is not over for them. Rohit should not come under the pressure of captaincy and play his game freely. This team has the potential to bounce back. It can still qualify for the playoffs."

Mumba Indians IPL 2023 squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier (replacement), Riley Meredith (replacement).

Ruled out: Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson.