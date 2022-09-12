Former Team India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle on Monday and put out a tweet mentioning Team India’s pace sensation Umran Malik. Harbhajan asked his followers if they want to see the speedster in India’s T20 World Cup squad while suggesting that he can prove to be the trump card for the Men In Blue. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 begins next month in Australia, where India will be eyeing to win their second T20 World Cup title.

T20 World Cup 2022: Harbhajan names India's trump card in Australia

While Harbhajan spoke in favour of the 23-year-old pacer, he received a response from former India pacer Dodda Ganesh. Replying to the 2011 World Cup-winner, Ganesh said pace is definitely a strength for Umran but, he still might be a work in progress. The former cricketer also added that his invariable spells can turn out to be costly for Team India.

Shedding his thoughts on Umran’s inclusion in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup, Harbhajan said this in a tweet:-

Who all wants to see today Mr 150 Umran malik in the World Cup team for India ?? Can be our trump card on those bouncy pitches in Australia.. Any thoughts ? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 12, 2022

Replying to Harbhajan, Dodda Ganesh said, “Pace is his strength. But I’m afraid he’s still a work in progress. His pace barring a few spells in the IPL has invariably been counterproductive to his team. I don’t think the selectors will take chances with him”.

Pace is his strength. But I’m afraid he’s still a work in progress. His pace barring a few spells in the IPL, has invariably been counterproductive to his team. I don’t think the selectors will take chances with him. — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) September 12, 2022

'Where is Umran malik (150km speed)': Harbhajan Singh

This comes days after Harbhajan put out another tweet in support of Umran. Following India’s loss against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022, the former off-spinner said, “Where is Umran malik (150km speed)? Why Deepak chahar (top quality swing bowler) wasn’t there? Tell me if these guys don’t deserve the chances?? Why Dinesh Karthik don’t get chances consistently?? Disappointing”.

Enthralling IPL 2022 led to Umran Malik's Team India debut

Umran made his international debut for Team India earlier this year against Ireland, following a breakthrough season at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Playing a total of 14 league games for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Umran picked up 22 wickets at an average of 20.18 and finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

While Umran topped the wicket-taking charts for SRH, he was included into Team India’s squad for the tour of Ireland 2022. He made his debut against Ireland on June 26, and played two T20I against England in the next fortnight. He has picked up only two wickets in the three appearances that he has made for the Men in Blue.