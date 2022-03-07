Harbhajan Hilariously Wishes Viv Richards On Latter's Bday : 'Glad I Never Bowled To Him'

Wishes poured in for legendary West Indies batter Viv Richards on Monday as he was celebrating his 70th birthday. Among the notable individuals from the cricket fraternity that wished him, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh perhaps gave him the most hilarious praise.

While wishing Richards on his birthday, the 41-year old wrote on social media that he was glad he never faced the 70-year old during his bowling days.

Harbhajan Singh hilariously wishes Viv Richards on his birthday

Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle on Monday to wish Viv Richards on his 70th birthday, stating that as much as he 'admires' the West Indies legend, he was glad that they played during different eras and that he never had to bowl to him. The 41-year old concluded his post by wishing the legendary batter good health and love.

As much as I admire the batting giant @ivivianrichards I am glad we played during different eras and I never had to bowl to him 😅. Wishing you a very happy birthday, sir! Wish you good health and love. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 7, 2022

The Antiguan, who represented the West Indies from 1974 to 1991, was known to demolish several bowling sides with his exceptional mettle in batting. In 121 Tests, he smacked 8.540 runs at an outstanding batting average of 50.23. He scored 24 centuries and 45 fifties, with a highest score of 291.

His numbers were quite impressive in ODIs as well as Richards amassed 6,721 runs in 187 ODIs at an excellent batting average of 47. His innings included 11 hundreds and 45 half-centuries. The 70-year old also played a crucial role in helping the West Indies win two back to back ODI World Cups in 1975 and 1979 before losing to India in the finals of the 1983 World Cup. And to top his star-studded batting ability, he also has 32 Test wickets and 118 ODI wickets to his name.

Meanwhile, some other wishes from the cricket fraternity for the West Indies legend can be seen in the Tweets below:

Happy birthday to the one who dominated bowlers across the world & had a swagger unlike anyone else. It's been an honour to know you personally Sir @ivivianrichards. pic.twitter.com/pR9Uj5y0YZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 7, 2022

Here’s wishing @ivivianrichards - the #legend with a larger than life persona - a very Happy Birthday 🎂 hope the coming year keeps you in good health and high spirits sir. My warmest regards pic.twitter.com/aNOVLPp3zo — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 7, 2022

70 NOT OUT!💪🏽

Today we salute the great Sir Vivian Richards, the man who revolutionized world cricket with his sensational batting.💥

🔹️8540 runs in Tests

🔹️6721 in ODIs.

🔹️World Cup hero in 1975 and 1979.🏆🏆#MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/nCnlmAilTL — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 7, 2022

Masaba Gupta wishes father Viv Richards on 70th birthday

Indian fashion designer Masaba Gupta also took to her official Instagram handle on Monday to wish her father Viv Richards on his 70th birthday. In the heartwarming post, the 33-year old lauded her father for defying all the odds and becoming a force to reckon with. She ended her emotional post by telling Richards that she desires to be 'half as great' as he is. For the unversed, Masaba was born to Indian actor Neena Gupta and Richards in 1989, but her biological parents never got married.

Image: PTI, ANI