Harbhajan Names 'future Big Star' Of Indian Cricket In Response To Mumbai Indians Post

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle and termed Ishan Kishan as the future big star of cricket while replying to a tweet by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI). MI earlier put out a tweet asking their fans about their views on which players will join the franchise ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auctions. “Which superstar will don the #MI Blue & Gold next season with his bag full of talent?,” MI tweeted on Thursday. Replying to his former team, Harbhajan said, “Ishan Kishan future big star”.

Ishan Kishan future big star ⭐️ https://t.co/pfOarrwbdN — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 3, 2022

How did MI fans react to Harbhajan's reply?

Meanwhile, MI fans on Twitter were enthralled to spot Harbhajan’s reply as they also felt Kishan should return back to the Mumbai-based team. Few fans weighed in on the thoughts of the former cricketer but also mentioned that the team won’t spend more than 10 crores for any player. At the same time, another fan said that the team will go all out for Krunal Pandya.

MI won't spend more than 10 crores for any player🙂 — Aayusha_45 (@Aushaa_Rohitian) February 3, 2022

this time we will spend on krunal pandya...he is must — roshan c (@LuffyRoshan) February 3, 2022

Don't give us hope bhajji paaji

Mentally prepared to see Ishan in another team — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) February 3, 2022

Ishan Kishan made his IPL debut in 2016

Ishan Kishan made his IPL debut while playing for the Gujarat Lions in 2016, before joining MI in 2018. He has been one of the mainstays for MI over the past couple of seasons, however, he finds himself in the auction pool ahead of the mega auctions. It is understood that Kishan has also declined offers from the new Ahmedabad and Lucknow franchises and is hoping to do well in the auctions. A total of six teams are seeking wicketkeepers for their squads in the upcoming event and Kishan will certainly get good bids from the teams.

Here's look at Ishan Kishan's IPL stats

He was roped in by MI in the IPL 2018 players auction for an amount of INR 6.4 crore. Alongside his skills behind the wickets, he is also a power hitter at the top of the order. He has scored a total of 1452 runs in 61 matches with a strike rate of 136.33. He hit his best knock of 99 runs in the 2020 season and scored a total of 516 runs in the season. He scored a total of four half-centuries in the title-winning season that year, with the help of 36 fours and 30 sixes.

(Image: Instagram-@indiancricketteam/PTI)