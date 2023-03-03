Harbhajan Not Happy With Rohit Sharma's Conduct Before Pujara Dismissal; 'Let Him Play'

Team India lost to Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a margin of nine wickets and also qualified for the World Test Championship final. There are a lot of reasons why Team India lost the third Test of which one was the struggle against the Australian spinners. Team India struggled to get a big second-innings lead due to which it became easier for Australia to win the match.

India captain Rohit Sharma was seen having a conversation with Ishan Kishan during the last hours of play on Day 2. Rohit seemingly looked angry at the onfield batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Axar Patel and wanted them to play aggressively. Rohit asked Ishan to send the message to the onfield batsmen.

Harbhajan said: 'Let him play, let him understand...'

Former India bowler Harbhajan Singh was not happy with Rohit Sharma's gesture and wanted him to let play Pujara freely. “I don’t know what was the actual message sent. If the message was to look to play over mid-on, the player who is inside knows the situation and conditions the best and what the ball is doing. Let him play, let him understand what needs to be done in that situation. No one can judge better than him how easy or difficult it is to hit over mid-on. Watching from the outside, we feel that he can hit above mid-on, but sometimes it does not happen", Harbhajan Singh said on Star Sports.

“If there is a situation where a message comes from outside that the team is asking you to do something, Cheteshwar Pujara is certainly a player who will first do what the team needs. If the team needed runs there, he went for that”, Harbhajan further said.

After the message was delivered to Pujara, he took on Lyon and hit him for a six over mid-wicket but soon got out in the over.

If we further talk about the match, it was the Indian batsmen who let Team India down as it is not the first time that the Indian batting lineup has struggled to play the Australian spinners.

The defeat has left a lot for the Indian team management to think about and also a lot for the Indian batsmen to work on their technique.