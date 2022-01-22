Harbhajan Pinpoints What India Has To Do To Win World Cups; 'Have Been Saying For Years'

After Team India's disappointing performance at the T20 World Cup last year, legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh has analyzed what the Men in Blue need to register win in the big tournaments.

With India also having lost the first two ODIs of the three-match IND vs SA series, the 41-year old believes that winning the third and final ODI is a must for the team to gather some 'inner peace' after some disappointing performances in recent times.

Harbhajan Singh explains what Team India is currently lacking

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh elaborated on how Team India requires quality spinners in the side to bag the wickets in the middle overs. "I have been saying for years that if India wants to win ODIs, tournaments, and World Cups, they need wicket-taking bowlers in the middle-overs. This happened in the World Cup, where we lost because we couldn't take wickets in the middle overs."

One of the main reasons why the Men in Blue lost the second ODI of the India vs South Africa series is because of their poor bowling performance. Team India picked up their first wicket of the match after the Proteas had put up an opening partnership of 132 runs.

While elaborating his point, Bhajji added, "Whenever your spinners or other middle-overs bowlers won't take wickets in the 15-40 overs, the match will slip out of your hands. I believe Team India needs to figure out which spinners will get them wickets. Even if they give 60 runs in 8 overs or 70 in 9 overs, doesn't matter, but they should get three wickets. You won't be successful without taking wickets in the middle-overs."

Meanwhile, Harbhajan also added that the Men in Blue were required to win the third and final India vs South Africa ODI to get some solace after losing the first two matches of the series convincingly. The third IND vs SA ODI will take place on Sunday, with the match scheduled to commence live at 2:00 PM IST.

While speaking on the importance of winning the final game of the series, Harbhajan added, "Now, winning the third match is very important for the Indian team because when you play a tournament and you know you have lost, winning the last match for a bit of inner peace feels good. I hope the Indian team brings some changes in the bowling department and bring in bowlers that try to take wickets and not stop runs."