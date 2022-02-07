Harbhajan Rates Rohit's Full-time ODI Captaincy Debut; 'Played A Lot Of Cricket With Him'

The Indian cricket team defeated West Indies by six wickets and 22 overs to spare in the IND vs WI 1st ODI. It was an assured performance from the Indian bowling lineup as they restricted West Indies to just 176 runs. The match was India's 1000th ODI match and it was also Rohit Sharma's first since he took over as Team India's official white-ball skipper.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh had a lot of compliments for India's new white-ball skipper and said that he gave the bowlers a lot of encouragement. He said that he has played a lot of cricket with Rohit and he is the kind of captain who gives a lot of freedom to the bowlers. He then added that Rohit was spot on with his captaincy.

Harbhajan rates Rohit's full-time ODI captaincy debut

In an interaction with Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh said, "I saw he (Rohit) was giving a lot of encouragement to all the bowlers. I have played a lot of cricket with him, that's the kind of captain he is, he gives a lot of freedom to the bowlers and tells them to just go out there and express themselves. If you don't know the plan, then he has a second plan." "It's a great thing from a captain if you get to do what you have to do as a bowler. That's exactly what any bowler would require. Rohit Sharma was spot on with his captaincy. He rotated his bowlers very nicely. When Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar were bowling, he was always there for them. He was talking to them in between the overs," said Singh.

India vs West Indies: Match Recap

India won the toss in the IND vs WI first ODI and Rohit chose to bowl first and it was the right decision as they claimed three wickets early on. India then reduced West Indies to 79 for the loss of seven wickets. Jason Holder did well to stabilise the West Indies' innings and scored a half-century. He eventually got out for 57 runs off 71 balls and West Indies was restricted to 176 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers as he grabbed four wickets.

India's skipper Rohit Sharma did superbly well to get India off to a great start. He scored 60 runs off just 51 balls while Ishan Kishan did well to support him. Kohli scored just eight runs before he got out and Rishabh pant scored 11 runs off nine balls. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda did well to get some stability and take India over the line as they won by six wickets and 22 overs to spare. Yadav scored 34 runs off 36 balls and Hooda scored 26 runs off 32 balls. Chahal did superbly well, grabbing four wickets and conceding just 49 runs in 9.5 overs, and was awarded the Player of the Match.

Image: @BCCI/Twitter