A cricket game between India and Pakistan never fails to generate the utmost interest among everyone who watches or plays the game. It is justifiably recognised as one of the most intense rivalries in the history of sports.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently recalled a story when former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar asked him to arrange tickets for the 2011 World Cup. Harbhajan revealed that Akhtar asked him to arrange tickets for a match between India and Pakistan during the 2011 World Cup. According to the off-spinner, Akhtar requested him to arrange tickets for his family members who were supposed to travel to India to watch the semi-final between India and Pakistan.

Harbhajan said that after he agreed to arrange the tickets for Akhtar, the Pakistan pacer went on and asked him to arrange tickets for the final as well. Harbhajan said that he laughed and ignored his request for tickets for the final game, which was slated to be held in Mumbai. Harbhajan jokingly added that he did arrange a ticket for Akhtar but it was for Lahore, Pakistan.

"When Akhtar met me, he said: 'There's a lot of pressure but not about the match. It's about getting tickets'. He told me that his family was coming from Pakistan and I agreed to arrange a couple of tickets for him. Thereafter, he asked me if I can get him tickets for the next match (final) as well. I asked him 'you're going to Mumbai?' to which he responded 'yes, that's where the final is'," Harbhajan said on Star Sports.

"I laughed and avoided his request but wondered 'why is he so confident?'. But I saw the next day that he (Shoaib) wasn't even playing the semi-final. I arranged a ticket but it wasn't for the final. I booked one for Lahore," he added.

India at 2011 World Cup

India beat Pakistan in the semi-final by 29 runs to qualify for the final of the 2011 World Cup. India defeated Sri Lanka in the final to win the World Cup for the second time in its history. India became the first country to win the World Cup at home. Former India cricketer MS Dhoni hit a monstrous six to help India win the final in 2011.

Image: AP