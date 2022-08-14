Harbhajan Reveals Interesting Anecdote About Dhoni From 2011 WC Clash Vs Pak; 'MS Told...'

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently shared a fascinating anecdote about the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni from the 2011 World Cup match between India and Pakistan. Speaking on Star Sports, Harbhajan recounted how Dhoni's advice enabled him to take his first wicket in the game and put Pakistan under pressure. Harbhajan claimed that he was having trouble getting wickets until Dhoni offered a suggestion and assisted him in turning things around.

Harbhajan revealed that Dhoni asked him to bowl from around the wicket during the water break which helped him get his first scalp in the match. Harbhajan dismissed Umar Akmal in the very first delivery of the over that Dhoni had asked him to bowl from around the wicket.

"It was one of those games where I felt I was getting a bit numb. I had bowled five overs, conceded around 26-27 runs. It was a water break, and Dhoni told me, 'Bhajju pa, aap vahan se daaloge' (around the wicket). Umar was playing good, so was Misbah. And they were scoring runs and the partnership was getting dangerous," Harbhajan said on Star Sports' show Dil se India.

"So I came to bowl, I remembered God. I just prayed for a win. And god did listen to me. On the very first ball, I got the wicket of Umar Akmal as I bowled around the wicket. He completely missed the ball," he added.

2011 World Cup: India vs Pakistan

As far as the match is concerned, India bowled Pakistan out for 231 runs in 49.5 overs, thus winning the game by 29 runs. Batting first, India had scored 260 runs courtesy of a brilliant knock from Sachin Tendulkar, who smashed 85 off 115 balls. Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni, and Suresh Raina also contributed to India's total with the bat as they scored 38, 27, 25, and 36 runs, respectively. Wahab Riaz picked a five-wicket-haul for Pakistan.

In the second innings, Misbah-ul-Haq scored an impressive half-century and was looking good to take the game away from India. Misbah was dismissed by Zaheer Khan for 56 runs. Harbhajan dismissed Umar Akmal for 29 off 24 balls. Mohammad Hafeez and Asad Shafiq also contributed with the bat as they scored 43 and 30 runs, respectively. However, after the partnership between Misbah and Umar broke, the rest of the Pakistan batting lineup fell like a house of cards.

Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Harbhajan, Yuvraj Singh, and Munaf Patel each picked two wickets for India. Tendulkar was named the Player of the Match for his outstanding knock.

