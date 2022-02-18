Last Updated:

Harbhajan Shuts Down Troll Who Criticised His Praise For Kishan; 'KL Is Fantastic Too'

"Have some patience with him. He will show you all what he is capable of," Harbhajan Singh wrote replying to a user who was critical of Ishan Kishan

Harbhajan Singh hit out at a troll over the user's tweet over Ishan Kishan. The Twitter user criticized Kishan for his slow innings of 35 from 42 balls and said that this was the player according to Harbhajan one of the most fearless batters. He went on to add that KL Rahul was the true performer.

"Ishan Kishan score today - 35 runs in 42 balls (SR - 83.33)  But according to great @harbhajan_singh, he is India's most fearless player and KL only player in the world to have 40+avg and 140+sr is a statpadder.  level of judgement. #KlRahul #harbajansingh #ishankishan #indvswi," the user tweeted. 

Harbhajan was quick to hit back ahead of the IND vs WI 2nd T20I and wrote that while KL is a fantastic player, Kishan too is very capable and that with time, one will get to see what he is capable of "Have some patience with him.  He will show you all what he is capable of. Yes KL is fantastic too. Good thing is they both play for India. The Bad thing is you guys making it looks like they are opponents.KL at open brilliant but at no 5 he is a finisher what team is looking for," Harbhajan Singh wrote. 

While India's vice-captain KL Rahul was ruled out of the IND vs WI T20I series, Ishan Kishan was tasked to open the innings. The left-handed batter played a slow inning of 35 (42) in the 1st game and followed it up with yet another poor show scoring two runs off 10 deliveries.  

India vs West Indies: West Indies have a slightly upper hand 

West Indies won the toss and elected to field. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan fell early, but King Kohli played out a steady 41-ball 52 to bring India back into the game. In the end, Rishabh Pant 28-ball 52 along with an 18-ball 33 from Venkatesh Iyer propelled India to a total of 186/5. 

Coming to the chase, Kyle Mayers fell early with Brandon King following soon after but Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell have stood their ground and half scored half-centuries each. Currently, India has won and has defeated West Indies by 8 runs.

