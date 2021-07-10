Harbhajan Singh & Geeta Basra Blessed With A Baby Boy; Shikhar Dhawan, MI Send Wishes

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Saturday, July 10 took to his social media and shared the joyous news of becoming a father for the second time. The cricketer and his actress wife Geeta Basra were blessed with a baby boy. The couple already have a daughter by the name of Hinaya.

Sharing the good news, Harbhajan Singh tweeted a picture with a message in which he wrote "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend out gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support."

Blessed with a Baby boy 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 shukar aa Tera maalka 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/dqXOUmuRID — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 10, 2021

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan who is currently in Sri Lanka leading the white ball team was quick to send congratulatory message in which he wrote big congratulations brother. Harbhajan Singh's former IPL team Mumbai Indians also congratulated their former player.

Back in March, Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh shared the news about the couple expecting their second child. The 37-year-old actress shared a picture with her husband on her Instagram account alongwith four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha. The picture featured their daughter holding a T-shirt with the tagline: “soon to be big sister." “Coming soon. July 2021," .

Harbhajan Singh set silver screen return

Harbhajan SIngh has already shown his acting skills with a cameo in the movie Mujhse Shaadi Karogi and Punjabi movie Bhaji in Problem back in 2013. After creating a massive fan following in the North, the Turbanator is set to make his mark in South Indian cinema with his upcoming project Friendship. The entire movie will be based on the journey of college friends trying to escape their seniors' ragging but eventually finding themselves in the middle of mysterious circumstances. The movie promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions to the viewers while providing some sports and actions. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Credit: Geeta Basra / Twitter