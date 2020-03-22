The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Express Gratitude To Warriors Fighting Against COVID-19

Cricket News

Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra on Sunday joined millions of Indians in applauding the medical and emergency personnel working amid COVID-19 crisis

Written By Jitesh Vachhatani | Mumbai | Updated On:

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra on Sunday joined millions of Indians in applauding the medical and emergency personnel working amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. The entire country observed the 'Janta Curfew' from 7 AM to 9 PM on Sunday and at 5 PM, responding to PM Modi's call, people flocked to their balconies, terraces, and courtyards to show their appreciation for the health workers, doctors, people working in the public services by clapping, beating vessels and even blowing conches. The Indian spinner shared a short video of his family and his locality which was thunderously applauding.  

READ | Virender Sehwag Shares An Inspiring Video That Won Everyone's Hearts On 'Janta Curfew'

Cricketers applaud the heroes

Hardik Pandya and his family also expressed their gratitude to the medical personnel on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Pandya posted a video of him with fiance Natasa Stankovic, brother Krunal Pandya, and Pankhuri Sharma saluting the medical staff and other emergency personnel. 'We are forever indebted to you. You are the real heroes,' wrote Hardik Pandya. 

READ | Hardik Pandya & His Family Salute Medical Staff And Emergency Personnel Amid Janta Curfew

Cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and many more led from the front, cheering for the health workers along with their family members.  While Sachin Tendulkar hailed the commitment and discipline put forth by Indian citizens Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech joined also thousands of Indians cheering from their balcony.

READ | Sachin & Sehwag Lead Cricket Team's Cheers For Coronavirus Fighters; Yuvi Brings His Stump

Kaif thanks one and all

 READ | Yuvraj Singh Cheers For Coronavirus Warriors In The Best Way He Knows; Sends A Message

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Janta Curfew
JANTA CURFEW: LEADERS REJOICE AT 5
Syed Akbaruddin
INDIA'S ENVOY SPEAKS TO REPUBLIC TV
Coronavirus India
CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: LIVE TRACKER
Andhra Pradesh
AP CM ANNOUNCES LOCKDOWN
WATCH: Mukesh Ambani gives shoutout to warriors of COVID-19 fight from his residence
MUKESH AMBANI HAILS COVID-19 HEROES
Varun Dhawan
BOLLYWOOD STARS AT 5 PM FOR 5 MINS