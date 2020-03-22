Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra Express Gratitude To Warriors Fighting Against COVID-19

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra on Sunday joined millions of Indians in applauding the medical and emergency personnel working amid the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. The entire country observed the 'Janta Curfew' from 7 AM to 9 PM on Sunday and at 5 PM, responding to PM Modi's call, people flocked to their balconies, terraces, and courtyards to show their appreciation for the health workers, doctors, people working in the public services by clapping, beating vessels and even blowing conches. The Indian spinner shared a short video of his family and his locality which was thunderously applauding.

Cricketers applaud the heroes

Hardik Pandya and his family also expressed their gratitude to the medical personnel on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Pandya posted a video of him with fiance Natasa Stankovic, brother Krunal Pandya, and Pankhuri Sharma saluting the medical staff and other emergency personnel. 'We are forever indebted to you. You are the real heroes,' wrote Hardik Pandya.

Cricketers, including Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and many more led from the front, cheering for the health workers along with their family members. While Sachin Tendulkar hailed the commitment and discipline put forth by Indian citizens Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech joined also thousands of Indians cheering from their balcony.

Kaif thanks one and all

Out in the balcony to thank one and all who are leaving no stone unturned to make India Corona free. 👏🏼👏🏼🇮🇳#JantaCurfew #5baje5minute #Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/q9Lajfn1j2 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 22, 2020

