Harbhajan Singh & Suresh Raina Welcome Anurag Thakur's Appointment As New Sports Minister

Veteran cricketers & World Cup winners Harbhajan Singh & Suresh Raina have congratulated Anurag Thakur on his appointment as the new Sports Minister

Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina

Image Courtesy: Harbhajan Singh Twitter/Suresh Raina Instagram/PTI


Veteran cricketers as well as World Cup winners Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina have come forward and congratulated the newly-appointed Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. 

Anurag Thakur who was promoted to the Union Cabinet on Wednesday has been allocated the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting portfolio and at the same time, he has also been given the additional charge of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. 

Harbhajan Singh & Suresh Raina congratulate Anurag Thakur

Taking to the micro-blogging site, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh called Anurag Thakur a 'young', 'dynamic' person who is very 'passionate' about sports with lots of experience in sports administration.  Furthermore, 'Bhajji' also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi couldn’t have picked a better sports minister for India.

Harbhajan's former Team India & CSK team-mate Suresh Raina called Anurag Thakur 'energetic' and then added that the latter has lots of experience in sports administration. The veteran middle-order batsman concluded by saying that Anurag Thakur is the 'right' man to lead Indian sports.

Anurag Thakur will be succeeding Kiren Rijiju as the Union Sports Minister. Meanwhile, Rijiju will now be serving as the Law Minister. The 45-year-old Himachal MP earlier served as a Minister of State for Finance under Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. In his previous successful stints, Anurag Thakur remained the BCCI chief from May 2016 to February 2017.

Cabinet reshuffle

The Union Cabinet reshuffle witnessed the dramatic exit of several high-profile leaders including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. 

The new Council of Ministers has more representation in terms of caste, religion, region, and experience than several other governments in the past. 11 women Ministers (2 in Cabinet), 27 OBCs (5 in cabinet), 8 STs (3 in Cabinet), and 12 SC members (2 in cabinet) have been made a part of the new Council of Ministers. Moreover, 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants, and 4 former CMs have also been made a part of the new Council of Ministers.

