Harbhajan Singh Breaks Into Impromptu Bhangra After His Quarantine Period Ahead Of IPL

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh seems to be in a jovial mood as he gears up to don the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey in the upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9. Before making an impact for KKR with his 'Doosra', Harbhajan was seen doing the bhangra while stepping out of his hotel room.

Harbhajan Singh breaks into an impromptu Bhangra

In a video that was posted by the Kolkata-based franchise on Instagram, 'Bhajji' was seen breaking into impromptu bhangra after having completed his mandatory 7-day quarantine at the team hotel in Chennai as he stepped out from his hotel room for practice. Meanwhile, a popular Punjabi track was played in the background.

In the video, someone knocks at the door of his hotel room and when Singh comes out, he is asked how come he is out to which the senior spinner replies saying “I am out because my results are out and I have to go to practice.”

The video ends with Harbhajan and his 2007 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team-mate Dinesh Karthik having a discussion on the ground ahead of the team's practice session.

Watch the video here:

Harbhajan Singh in IPL 2021

The two-time winners acquired the services of Harbhajan Singh for this year's Indian Premier League at his base price of INR 2 crores and in fact, were the only side to bid for him in the IPL 2021 Auctions that were held in February. Bhajji will now be hoping to make the ball talk in the purple and gold jersey.

The offie who was a part of the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings from 2018 to 2020 suddenly backed out from the tournament last season due to personal reasons. Later, the franchise decided to part ways with him and he was released from the squad.

Harbhajan Singh will now be hoping to make amends for KKR as they look to win their third IPL title. The Eoin Morgan-led side will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 11.