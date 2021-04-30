Harbhajan Singh Causes MASSIVE Uproar Amongst Netizens With Latest Non-cricketing Tweet

The IPL 2021 is being carried out amidst the second wave of coronavirus which seen many international players withdraw from the tournament. During this time, members of the cricketing world are trying their best to extend a helping hand to those in need. Meanwhile, one of the members of the KKR team 2021, Harbhajan Singh expressed his advice to save the lives of people suffering from the pandemic.

Harbhajan Singh in favour of complete lockdown

Harbhajan Singh posted a tweet on April 30 saying that lockdown is the only solution to save the lives of our own people. Some fans came in support of this Harbhajan Singh tweet by agreeing with the advice of the former cricketer. Some fans also debated with the KKR team 2021 member citing the effects of a lockdown on the underprivileged part of the population. Currently, lockdowns are being implemented in states in the form of many restrictions

Lockdown is the only solutions to save life’s of our own people — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 30, 2021

Earlier, the IPL 2021 also saw R Ashwin quit the league to support his family. The IPL 2021 schedule is being carried out under strict bio-bubble rules. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had said that the IPL 2021 schedule will proceed as per the decided fixtures.

Vaccine India update

Previously, India was administering two vaccines in the Narendra Modi government-led Covid-19 vaccination drive which focused on healthcare and frontline workers along with citizens above the age of 45. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine named Covishield, and indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech were the two vaccines being administered in the second phase of the vaccination drive. India had also approved Sputnik V for emergency usage on April 13.

With this Vaccine India update, even though the vaccination drive is announced on May 1, several states won’t be able to administer the vaccine from May 1. States have cited insufficient stock and delay in deliveries as a reason for not being able to start the vaccination drive from May 1. This may see the vaccination drive for those above 18 years of age postponed by at least 20 days.

India coronavirus cases analysis

According to JHU CSSE Covid-19 data, as of April 29, 2021, the India coronavirus cases stats saw 386,55 new cases with a weekly average of 357,040 cases. The Vaccine India stats have seen 24,515,213 people being fully vaccinated and 122,538,179 people having received at least the first dose of the vaccine as of April 19, 2021. India has seen a total of 18.8 million cases with 15.4 million recovered people and 208,000 deaths.

Image Source: Kolkata Knight Riders Instagram