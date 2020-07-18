Harbhajan Singh Clears Air On Khel Ratna Speculations, Says He Withdrew Name Voluntarily

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh cleared the air on speculations of the Punjab government ignoring his name for this year's Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award and said that he had voluntarily asked for his name to be withdrawn. Following speculations of the state government ignoring the cricketer while nomination sportspersons for the prestigious award, Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to put an end to the rumours and urged his fans not to indulge in such baseless speculations. Further, the spin wizard said that he wasn't qualified under the 3-year eligibility criteria nad hence had withdrawn his name. Punjab sports deputy director Kartar Singh also said that the former Indian cricketer had himself asked for his name to be withdrawn as he wanted to apply for the same in the following year.

Harbhajan Singh clears the air on Khel Ratna nomination

1.Dear friends

I have been flooded with calls as to why Punjab Govt withdrew my name from Khel Ratna nominations. The truth is I am not eligible for Khel Ratna which primarily considers the international performances in last three years. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 18, 2020

2.The Punjab Govt is not at fault here as they have rightly withdrawn my name. Would urge my friends in media not to speculate. Thank you and regards 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 18, 2020

Lot of confusion & speculation regarding my nomination for Khel Ratna so let me clarify. Yes last year the nomination was sent late but this year I only asked Punjab Govt to withdraw my nomination because I don’t fall under the 3-year eligibility criteria. Don’t speculate further — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 18, 2020

Harbhajan Singh names World Cup 2019 final as the best final ever

However, despite being a two-time World Cup winner for India, Harbhajan Singh has named the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 final between England and New Zealand presumably as the best ever final he has ever seen. On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to remember the eve of the one-year anniversary of the thrilling World Cup 2019 final. Harbhajan Singh retweeted ICC's tweet and called it was the best final ever.

The claim comes as a surprise from Harbhajan since he was part of 2 World Cup finals for India, having the best seat in the house to watch the match, which was either on the field playing it himself or in the dressing room. Both the finals proved to be thrillers with fine performances from India in both of them under MS Dhoni's leadership, with Gautam Gambhir contributing in both the finals with the highest score amongst Indian batsmen.

