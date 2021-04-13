Harbhajan Singh Completes THIS Massive Milestone On KKR's 100th Win In IPL

Match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was marked by two special occasions. The SRH vs KKR match was concluded by the Kolkata Knight Riders winning the match by 10 runs. This win was special since KKR registered its 100th win in the IPL.

Apart from this win, fans were also excited to see Harbhajan Singh as a part of the playing 11. Although Bhajji bowled only one over in the SRH vs KKR match, this was the first IPL match that Harbhajan Singh played since 2019. He was retained by the CSK in the year 2020 but he backed out and thereby was ruled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

2021 saw Harbhajan Singh enter his fourth decade of playing cricket with the 25th year of his professional career. This was pointed out by a Twitter user @13kamilkhan when he wished the Turbanator for achieving this massive milestone. Bhajji retweeted by expressing his gratitude.

Harbhajan Singh’s IPL Career

Harbhajan Singh has spent over a decade playing in the IPL. He made his debut with the Mumbai Indians in the year 2008. He was a very prominent and cherished member of the MI squad till the year 2017. In the year 2018, he was purchased by the Chennai Super Kings. He is playing for the KKR team 2021 for this year’s IPL.

Harbhajan Singh IPL salary

He was purchased in the first IPL auction for a price of INR 3.4 crore by the Mumbai Indians. His IPL salary has never dropped below INR 2 crore since then. The Harbhajan Singh IPL salary with the KKR team 2021 is 2 crores.

Harbhajan Singh Stats

The right-arm off-break bowler has seen a noteworthy IPL career. He lifted the trophy 3 times with the Mumbai Indians in the years 2013, 14 and 15 and once with the Chennai Super Kings in the year 2018. His best bowling figures for the IPL came in the year 2013 when he took a total of 24 wickets in 19 matches with an economy of 6.51

He played his first class cricket from 1997-2017, taking a total of 780 wickets in 198 matches with a remarkable 41 5-wicket hauls. The Turbanator’s Test and ODI career lasted from 1998-2015. In his Test career, he took 417 wickets in 103 matches with a staggering economy of 2.84.

At 40 years old, Harbhajan Singh is one of the oldest veterans to still be a part of the game. The Harbhajan Singh stats have proved that age is just a number and the spirit to play and show up on the field is what matters. His performances with the KKR team 2021 will be something many would look forward to.

