The Day 1 of the World Test Championship Final 2023 between India and Australia belonged to the Aussies as they dominated the Indian bowlers on the first day. Travis Head and Steve Smith together added 251 runs in 370 balls and will look forward to stretching their partnership further on Day 2.

Travis Head is unbeaten on 146 runs off just 156 balls and played a tremendous counterattack inning against India. Australia was 76/3 at one stage and the team needed a partnership. Head joined hands with Steve Smith and played one of the best knocks of his Test career.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly believed that the tactical mistake against Travis Head was the main reason behind his brilliant innings. Ganguly believed that the Indian team opened the field too early and this released the pressure due to which he kept rotating the strike.

However, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh who was a part of the discussion with Sourav Ganguly on Star Sports contradicted his opinion and said that he disagrees with him. Harbhajan believed that the tactical mistake was the not reason behind Travis Head's excellent knock and said that the Indian bowlers shall have had bowled a lot of bouncers to him from the start of the innings.

'I don't agree with Dada': Harbhajan Singh

"There is no doubt that Travis Head batted very well. Dada also said that Test cricket is about playing patience but apart from showing patience, the comeback he made was commendable. But this could be the first time that I don't agree with Dada", Harbhajan Singh said.

'Bouncers could have been used cleverly': Harbhajan Singh

"I think cleverly the bouncers, which could have been used in the beginning, were not used. They used it too late. If they were used earlier, the legs would not have moved, no matter how much you Why not great batsmen - be it, Ricky Ponting or Sachin Tendulkar? Then the new ball could have been pitched and used", Harbhajan Singh said.

Harbhajan Singh also hailed Travis Head for his hundred and believed that his knock will be remembered as one of the top counterattack innings. "Once he got set, he not only hit the balls in his zone for fours, but he also created shots off deliveries that were not in his zone. This knock will be remembered for a long time for the counterattack", Harbhajan said.