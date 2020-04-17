Harbhajan Singh Disagrees With Yuvraj Singh's 'lack Of Role Models In Indian Team' Claim

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has recently countered his former teammate and good friend Yuvraj Singh's comments where the latter had said that current Indian team lacks role models. In an Instagram live session recently, while talking to Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh had expressed his concerns over the fact that junior players are very much on their own and as a result, might not get proper guidance, making them the sole master of their choices.

Harbhajan Singh contradicts Yuvraj Singh's comments on the Indian team

Yuvraj Singh had stated that the line between a senior player and a youngster has become thin now, which has resulted in players saying and doing things that he felt were unthinkable during his playing days. He also said that it was happening because juniors are involved on social media, parties and so on. Yuvraj Singh added that they could not even think about that in their time because they had that fear that if they commit some mistake, their seniors will either fire or counsel him about not going down the wrong path.

However, Harbhajan Singh has contradicted Yuvraj Singh's comments. Harbhajan Singh said every team has a different culture and added that these are different times. Harbhajan Singh further said that he didn't know the context in which Yuvraj Singh made those comments and added that he never felt anything like that when he was playing till 2016.

Harbhajan Singh further said that he hasn't been in the team since 2016 so he cannot comment on the current bunch of players. Harbhajan Singh also said that Yuvraj Singh could give a better answer as to why he felt so because he knows the context in which he said it.

The duo have known to be extremely close to each other since a long time, making Harbhajan's recent statement perhaps a surprise. They also made headlines recently for contributing to Shahid Afridi's foundation, which drew a lot of criticism on social media.

IMAGE COURTESY: HARBHAJAN SINGH INSTAGRAM