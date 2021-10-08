Harbhajan Singh Drops Hint On IPL Retirement; How Has He Performed In Last 3 Seasons

Harbhajan Singh's presence on the field has been restricted to the bench, with Kolkata Knight Riders hardly providing game time to the experienced off-spinner. The veteran bowler has played just three matches for KKR in the IPL 2021 season and is yet to take the field in the UAE leg. When KKR faced Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, Harbhajan Singh dropped a major hint about his IPL future.

During the KKR vs RR match, the 41-year-old off-spinner, while having the mid-match conversation with commentators, hinted about retiring from IPL post the ongoing season. He said that despite enjoying his time in KKR, the future looks uncertain. Harbhajan Singh said,

"Don't know If I'm gonna play further but enjoying my time in KKR,".

The veteran bowler also spoke about contributing to Indian cricket and IPL teams or taking a mentors role in the future. He said, "cricket has been the biggest thing that happened to me. I would like to serve Indian cricket in whatever way I can. Whether it's coaching or mentor, I'd be more than happy to do the needful and help the team."

Harbhajan Singh's performance in the last three IPL seasons

In the last three seasons, Harbhajan has failed to make a major impact with the ball. Overall he has just 23 wickets from the 27 matches played. In 2018 while playing for Chennai Super Kings in his first season, Harbhajan Singh picked up 7 wickets from 13 matches. However, in the 2019 season, he has 16 wickets from 11 matches. This season Harbhajan has played the matches and did not pick up a single wicket.

Harbhajan Singh's IPL carrer

Harbhajan Singh has spent over a decade playing in the IPL. He made his debut with the Mumbai Indians in the year 2008. He was a very prominent and cherished member of the MI squad till the year 2017. In the year 2018, he was purchased by the Chennai Super Kings. The veteran cricketer has played 163 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and KKR, picking up 150 wickets at an economy rate of just over 7. His best bowling figures for the IPL came in the year 2013 when he took a total of 24 wickets in 19 matches with an economy of 6.51

The right-arm off-break bowler has seen a noteworthy IPL career. He lifted the trophy three times with the Mumbai Indians in 2013, 14 and 15 and once with the Chennai Super Kings in 2018. At 41 years old, Harbhajan Singh is one of the oldest veterans to be a part of the game still. The Harbhajan Singh stats have proved that age is just a number, and the spirit of playing and showing up on the field is what matters.

Image: BCCI/IPL