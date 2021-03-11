Harbhajan Singh Goes Back In Time, Recalls His Match-winning Hat-trick In Kolkata Test

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh went back in time as he relived his famous hat-trick against the then mighty Australian team. It was on this very day in 2001 that 'Bhajji' went on to register a match-winning hat-trick against Waugh & Co. as Team India scripted a historic comeback in the second Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

'Moment which changed my life': Harbhajan Singh

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the senior offie had shared an image from that Test match where he is celebrating the fall of an Australian wicket in the second innings and went on to caption it as the moment that changed his life. Harbhajan concluded by acknowledging the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as he also tagged the national cricket board in his tweet.



Harbhajan Singh's famous hat-trick

Coming back to the Kolkata Test, the frontline spinner had accounted for Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting and his counterpart Shane Warne off successive deliveries. While both the wicket-keeper batsman as well as Ponting were adjudged leg before wicket, the Aussie spin legend was brilliantly caught at forward short-leg by Sadagopan Ramesh as a result of which Harbhajan Singh became the first Indian to claim a hat-trick in the longest format of the game. He finished with 13 scalps in the contest.

When Team India scripted a historic win by overcoming all odds

Prior to that famous contest at the Eden Gardens, India had lost the opening Test in Mumbai by 10 wickets and in the second Test match, the hosts seemed to be down and out of the contest after they were bundled out for 171 in reply to Australia's 445 after which the then skipper Steve Waugh enforced the follow-on which turned out to be spot-on as the Sourav Ganguly-led side were reduced to 232/4. However, Dravid and Laxman had other ideas as their 376 runs for the fifth wicket stand. Laxman scored 281 while Dravid scored 180 as India registered 657/7.

In reply, Australia were skittled for 212 as India won the contest by 171 runs. By the virtue of this win, India became the third nation after England (twice in 1981 & 1984) to win a Test after follow-on was enforced.

The Sourav Ganguly-led side won the next game in Chennai to seal the three-match Test series 2-1.

