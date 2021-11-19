Harbhajan Singh Hilariously Mocks Deepak Chahar's ₹1 Lakh Bumper For 'stare' At Guptill

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday shared his hilarious take on Team India speedster Deepak Chahar winning 'moment of the match' for his 'cold stare' at New Zealand opener Martin Guptill during the first T20 match in Jaipur. Deepak Chahar won a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh as his 'cold stare' at Martin Guptill was adjudged as the moment of the match in the first T20 against New Zealand in Jaipur.

Harbhajan Singh took to his Twitter handle and stated that he would have become 'billionaire' had this award been given during his playing days. "Knha tha yeh award pehle..Mai billionaire ho jaata. What a award," Harbhajan wrote on his Twiiter handle on Deepak Chahar winning moment of the match award.

Knha tha yeh award pehle..Mai billionaire ho jaata 🙈 😂What a award 🤣 https://t.co/odMuVF1LFR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 18, 2021

Deepak Chahar's 'cold-stare' adjudged moment of the match in 1st T20

Speedster Deepak Chahar went home richer by Rs 1 lakh at his home ground of Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur after the first T20 against New Zealand on Wednesday (November 17). It wasn’t Chahar’s bowling that won him the big cash prize but his stare at Black Caps opener Martin Guptill.

Deepak Chahar did not take well to Guptill smashing him for a huge six. Guptill hammered Chahar for a no-look six, one that travelled 98 metres. Following that, Deepak Chahar dismissed the Kiwi opener in the next ball when he again tried to pull off a 'no-look' six.

Deepak Chahar dismisses Martin Guptill again in 2nd T20 match

In India vs New Zealand's second T20 match, Deepak Chahar yet again had the last laugh as he dismissed Guptill after getting hit for a six. The India vs New Zealand second T20 match went underway on Friday at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Having won the toss, Rohit Sharma asked New Zealand to bat first. The Black Caps went off to a flying start, courtesy of Martin Guptill's 31 off 15 balls and Daryl Mitchell's 31 off 28 balls. For India, Harshal Patel made his debut in place of Mohammed Siraj who suffered an injury in the first T20 match against New Zealand.

BCCI's official statement read, "Siraj got a web split on his left hand while fielding on his own bowling in the 1st T20I in Jaipur. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress."

(Image: BCCI/PTI)