Harbhajan Singh Hits Back At Troll Questioning His Birthday Wishes To Washington Sundar

Team India's off-spinner Washington Sundar on Tuesday clocked his 22nd birthday and wishes from all around started to pour in for the RCB cricketer. However, fans started to take a dig at Team India's former off-spinner Harbhajan Singh after he wished the Sundar on his birthday. Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle and wished Washington Sundar a speedy recovery who is currently out of action due to injury and also extended his greetings on his birthday.

Happy birthday @Sundarwashi5 god bless.. wish you speedy recovery.. see u soon on the field — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 5, 2021

Soon, one of the fans on social media pointed out his old statement in which Harbhajan had criticised Washington and had called him 'a guy who does not spin the ball’. On this, the 'Turbanator' had a witty reply as he called the fan 'silly' while adding that he forgot that he is allowed to wish only people who can spin the ball.

Oh I forgot I am only allowed to wish people who spin ?? 😳😳 silly https://t.co/0L5Q0R8CAb — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 5, 2021

Harbhajan Singh's remarks on Washington Sundar

In May 2020, Harbhajan Singh had to face the wrath of fans on social media when in an interview, he had called Washinton Sundar 'a guy who does not spin the ball’. Harbhajan had slammed the Indian selection panel for not giving chances to 'genuine' off-spinners like Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Wakhare, and Shahbaz Nadeem. Harbhajan had further stated, 'I just don’t get it. Why don’t you encourage a bowler who bowls genuine spin.'

Update on Washington Sundar's injury

Meanwhile, Washington had to miss out on IPL 2021 Phase 2 as he had suffered an injury on his finger prior to the start of the five-match Test series against England late. Washington was playing for County Select XI in a practice game against the Indians when he sustained the finger injury. Washington was hit on his right hand by a bouncer from Mohammed Siraj. He was sent back to India after medical tests confirmed a fracture on his finger. Before the start of the IPL 2021, RCB had named Akash Deep, who plays cricket for Bengal in domestic tournaments as a replacement for injured Washington. Coming to the IPL 2021 Phase 2, Delhi Capitals on Monday defeated Chennai Super Kings by 3 wickets and reached the top of the points table.

(Image: PTI/iplt20.com/BCCI)