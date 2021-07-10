Harbhajan Singh Lauds Harleen Deol's Unbelievable Catch, Calls It 'simply Outstanding'

Harbhajan Singh has given special mention to Harleen Kaur after she took an incredible catch at the boundary to get rid of Amy Jones during the first T20I between the Indian Women's cricket team and England in Northampton on Friday.

Harbhajan Singh heaps praise on Harleen Deol

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the veteran off-spinner forwarded the video of Deol's unbelievable catch and wrote that it was 'simply outstanding' and also urged her to keep up the good work.

Take a bow 🙇‍♂️ @imharleenDeol that’s simply outstanding 👏👏 keep it up https://t.co/JdFE0PAHOI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 9, 2021

Harleen Deol's incredibly unbelievable catch

Harleen Deol was stationed at long-off and Amy Jones tried to clear the fence off Shikha Pandey's delivery. As Jones smashed the ball everyone thought it was sailing over the fence for a maximum, however, Harleen timed her jump in the air to perfection and tried to hold on.

With the boundary ropes, just centimeters behind her Deol quickly realized that she needed to release the ball or else it would have been signaled as six. she threw the ball up in the air before crossing the boundary line but managed to regain her balance and jumped back into the playing field to dive in for a sensational catch. The whole team rushed to Harleen Deol to congratulate her for having taken an outstanding catch.

Heartbreak for the Indian eves in the 1st T20I

Coming back to the contest, Indian women's team T20I skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and decided to bowl first. England openers Tammy Beaumont and Danny Wyatt put on a 50 run stand for the opening wicket before Wyatt was dismissed by Radha Yadav for 31 runs. Beaumont and skipper Heather Knight were also sent back quickly, however, Nat Sciver and wicketkeeper Amy Jones put stitched together a wonderful partnership to take the team out of trouble. Jones scored 43 runs off 27 balls with the help of 4 fours and a couple of sixes, while Sciver was dismissed for 55 thanks to a fine catch from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

With the target being revised due to rain, Indian women had to 73 runs from 8.4 overs. Shafali Verma was dismissed for a duck, while Harmanpreet Kaur could only score 1 run. Smriti Mandhana and Deol did try to chase down the target, however, the Women in Blue fell short of the line by 18 runs.