Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh heaped praises on Rahul Tripathi after he helped Kolkata Knight Riders in sealing a place in the IPL 2021 final by clobbering a huge six in the final over of the Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Furthermore, Bhajji called the KKR batter the most 'hardworking' player after Team India skipper Virat Kohli.

"If there is someone who is the most hardworking player after Virat Kohli then it is Rahul Tripathi", said Harbhajan Singh during the post-match interaction.

KKR vs DC: Delhi suffers heartbreaking defeat

In the KKR vs DC IPL 2021 Qualifier 2, Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field first and it looked to be the right decision given that the pitch favoured bowling heavily. Kolkata's mystery spinners performed their spell well as they restricted Delhi to 135/5 and following that, as the dew set in, Venkatesh Iyer and Shubhman Gill looked like they had guided KKR to victory.

But there was a twist in the tale as Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada forced the match to the death overs where Ravichandran Ashwin did his job well to force KKR to a point where they required six runs from two balls to secure their berth in the finals. That is when Tripathi came to the rescue and hit a magnificent six to end the match on a happy note for KKR.

Things got interesting when Kolkata who was in a position of strength at 123/1 were reduced to 130/7 and at one point, it seemed like a second straight final appearance was a forgone conclusion for the Delhi Capitals. Nonetheless, Rahul Tripathi did the unthinkable as KKR lived to fight another day.

The two-time champions qualified for their third IPL final and will be locking horns against Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash at Dubai International Stadium on Friday.