Harbhajan Singh May Announce Retirement Soon; Got Coaching Offers From IPL Teams: Report

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is reportedly set to announce his retirement from competitive cricket sometime next week and is likely to be seen in a different role during IPL 2022. The 41-year old could be seen as a key member of the support staff in one of the franchises.

Harbhajan was rarely featured during the 2021 edition of the tournament as he played a few matches during the first phase but did not play a single game during the UAE leg of the competition.

Harbhajan Singh likely to announce retirement soon

While speaking to PTI on the topic, an IPL source said, "The role could be that of a consultant, mentor or part of the advisory group but the franchise with which he is talking are keen to use his vast experience. He will take an active part in also helping the franchise decide on their auction picks." The 41-year old has always shown demonstrated his interest in grooming players as seen during his latter years with the Mumbai Indians, where he spent a decade.

The source then also added, "Look, Harbhajan wanted to make a formal announcement of his retirement after the season is over. He has had extended talks with one of the franchises which have shown keen interest but he would like to talk about it only when the deal is formally inked." It remains to be seen if the 41-year old will hang his boots, and if so, then which franchise would he join in a coaching role.

Harbhajan Singh has guided players at KKR

Moreover, last year at KKR, Harbhajan spent quite a lot of time guiding Varun Chakravarthy, who has been vital for the franchise in the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer also revealed last season that the legendary off-spinner was one of the first cricketers who told him after a few net sessions that he would be one to watch in the future. At this point, Iyer had not even played a single game for the franchise.

Meanwhile, KKR's coach Brendon McCullum and captain Eoin Morgan also were all praises for the 41-year old, who gave good advice when it came to team selections.

Image: Twitter@KKR