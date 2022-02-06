Last Updated:

Harbhajan Singh Mourns The Demise Of Former India Cricketer Suresh Raina's Father

Harbhajan Singh extended his condolences to Suresh Raina's father who passed away on Sunday, February 6 following prolonged illness. Read further.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Suresh Raina

Image: PTI/Instagram-@sureshraina3


Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday and extended condolences towards former India cricketer Suresh Raina after his father Trilokchand Raina passed away due to prolonged illness. PTI reported that they were informed by a source that Trilokchand was battling against cancer since last year and took his last breath on Sunday, February 6. His health was under concern since December last year and lost his battle to cancer at his residence in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. 

Meanwhile, expressing his feelings after knowing about the unfortunate development on Twitter, Harbhajan said, “Very sad to hear Suresh Raina’s father @ImRaina RIP uncle Ji”. Earlier in the day, Raina took to his Twitter handle and mourned the demise of the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar. Cricket fans later replied to Raina’s tweet by extending their condolences towards the World-Cup winning player for India. 

Harbhajan Singh's tweet-

Indian cricket fans extend their support to Suresh Raina

Trilokchand Raina was a father to four children

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, and has been attending his father for the past one month. Trilokchand Raina was a former military officer belonging to Jammu and Kashmir’s Rainawari and moved to UP in the 1990s. He worked in an ordinance factory manufacturing bombs and is survived by his four children Dinesh, Suresh and two daughters. 

READ | Harbhajan wants trust in young spinner; 'He is a man who can deliver the goods for India'

Suresh Raina finds himself in the IPL 2022 mega auctions players pool

Raina lost his father days ahead of going under the hammer in the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2022 mega auctions in the coming week. He is yet to play any competitive cricket since the IPL 2021 and has registered himself with a base price of INR 2 crore. Raina has played a total of 205 IPL games so far and is expected to receive high bids from the franchises. He has played the majority of his matches in the tournament for Chennai Super Kings(CSK) and has lifted the IPL title in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021 editions. He finds himself among the top runs-scorers in IPL and has scored over 5500 runs so far. 

READ | Harbhajan Singh roasts old rivals Shoaib Akhtar and Brett Lee in latest post; See

(Image: PTI/Instagram-@sureshraina3)

READ | Harbhajan names 'future big star' of Indian cricket in response to Mumbai Indians post
READ | After David Warner, Suresh Raina does Allu Arjun's step from 'Pushpa' song; actor reacts
READ | Suresh Raina fires machine gun in tribute to Indian Army on Republic Day; Watch
Tags: Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Cricket
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com