Harbhajan Singh Mourns The Demise Of Former India Cricketer Suresh Raina's Father

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday and extended condolences towards former India cricketer Suresh Raina after his father Trilokchand Raina passed away due to prolonged illness. PTI reported that they were informed by a source that Trilokchand was battling against cancer since last year and took his last breath on Sunday, February 6. His health was under concern since December last year and lost his battle to cancer at his residence in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, expressing his feelings after knowing about the unfortunate development on Twitter, Harbhajan said, “Very sad to hear Suresh Raina’s father @ImRaina RIP uncle Ji”. Earlier in the day, Raina took to his Twitter handle and mourned the demise of the legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar. Cricket fans later replied to Raina’s tweet by extending their condolences towards the World-Cup winning player for India.

Harbhajan Singh's tweet-

Very sad to hear Suresh Raina’s father @ImRaina RIP uncle ji 🙏🙏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 6, 2022

Indian cricket fans extend their support to Suresh Raina

Raina lost his father today, may god give him and his family the strength in this time. Stay strong champ @ImRaina . OM SHANTI 🙏🙏 — Abhishek Ranjan (@abhi_roy00) February 6, 2022

Deeply saddened by the New of your father demise.Stay Strong Chinnathala @ImRaina ❤️Much Power to you — Msdian Pandey🦁 (@Msdian1983) February 6, 2022

During Ind vs WI ODI today, @harbhajan_singh informed the demise of your father.. my condolences to you and your family.. Om Shanti 🙏 — Girish Chandnani 🇮🇳 (@girish997) February 6, 2022

Trilokchand Raina was a father to four children

Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, and has been attending his father for the past one month. Trilokchand Raina was a former military officer belonging to Jammu and Kashmir’s Rainawari and moved to UP in the 1990s. He worked in an ordinance factory manufacturing bombs and is survived by his four children Dinesh, Suresh and two daughters.

Suresh Raina finds himself in the IPL 2022 mega auctions players pool

Raina lost his father days ahead of going under the hammer in the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2022 mega auctions in the coming week. He is yet to play any competitive cricket since the IPL 2021 and has registered himself with a base price of INR 2 crore. Raina has played a total of 205 IPL games so far and is expected to receive high bids from the franchises. He has played the majority of his matches in the tournament for Chennai Super Kings(CSK) and has lifted the IPL title in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021 editions. He finds himself among the top runs-scorers in IPL and has scored over 5500 runs so far.

