Harbhajan Singh Names Two Players Who Would Be Captain Of An IPL All Star Game Like NBA

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to respond to Mumbai Indian's tweet asking who should be the two captains in case the IPL comes up with an 'All Star' game similar to the NBA All Star battle.

Harbhajan Singh said that he would love to see Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who also is the most successful IPL captain and former Indian skipper, MS Dhoni who is the 2nd highest successful IPL captain as the two leaders for the 'All Star' fixture.

MSD and ROHIT captains 🎯 https://t.co/wPYMpSiiND — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 21, 2022

The all-star fixture will be definitely one to watch out for as it will feature the best in the business. It was earlier reported that the IPL governing council was planning to hold the exhibition match with two teams. One team to be formed with players from four franchises in the north and east of India - Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders, whilst the other four teams from the west and south zone in the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad will contribute to the formation of the second team.

However, nothing materialized as the IPL had to be postponed due to the emergence of a global pandemic and the 'All star' game was never spoken about again. It will be interesting to see if the IPL do come up with any plans for the same in the upcoming edition of the IPL as it sure will be a blockbuster for the fans.

NBA All Star: Team LeBron beat Team Durant

Team LeBron defeated Team Durant 163 - 160 in a closely fought affair. Stephen Curry was the star of the game as he scored 50 points, a performance that saw him earn the Kobe Bryant NBA All-Star MVP award. The player was also close to an all-time record but finished just two points shy of Anthony Davis' All-Star record of 52 points.

Speaking of the win, an elated LeBron James said "I couldn't have dreamt it. Could not have dreamed of that moment any better than the actuality that just happened. For me to be back here, like I keep stating, 35 minutes [north] of where I grew up here in Akron, Ohio, to hit the game-winner in the All-Star Game where me and my guys back in the back, we used to watch the All-Star Game. I remember 25 years ago we were 12, 11, wishing that we had the opportunity or the means to come up to Cleveland and see some of the greatest basketball players of all time because they inspired us so much. For me to be here today, for my best friends to be here, for my wife and my kids and my family, my mom. There are so many people that seen me grow from really a young toddler to who I am today. I couldn't even -- I couldn't picture that moment any better." he said addressing the media.

