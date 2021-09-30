Harbhajan Singh Pokes Fun At Rohit Sharma Over Viral Pic Of His Pakistani Doppelganger

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Thursday turned to social media to poke fun at Rohit Sharma by sharing the picture of his doppelganger from Pakistan. Harbhajan, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, took to Twitter to post a picture of Rohit and his doppelganger together in one frame, and wrote, "Kabhi chai pe hame bi bulao shaana" (Call me for a cup of tea, shaana), referring to the Mumbai batter's nickname 'Shaana'. Harbhajan's post has reignited the interest around Rohit's Pakistani doppelganger, who had first come to the light a few days ago.

Kabhi chai pe hame bi bulao shaana 😛😝 @ImRo45 🫖 pic.twitter.com/nRSc9ts0qq — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 30, 2021

Rohit's look-alike was spotted in Pakistan. A local journalist named Shiraz Hassan posted a photo of Rohit's doppelganger on social media, mocking what the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) refers to as the "western bloc" for allegedly conspiring against the resumption of cricket in the country. Hassan mocked those who claim "Pakistan is unsafe for international cricket", adding he just watched India's vice-captain enjoying plum juice at a Rawalpindi market.

Who said Pakistan is not safe for visiting international cricketers?

Just saw star Indian player Rohit Sharma, enjoying a glass of Aalu Bukhara (plum) sharbat at Rawalpindi's saddar.



(Photo: Mukhtar Aziz Kansi) pic.twitter.com/GN1gG8N2jT — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 27, 2021

Rohit in IPL 2021

Rohit, who is the captain of Mumbai Indians in the IPL, is currently in the UAE to take part in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich tournament. After struggling for the first couple of matches in the second phase, Rohit and his team have finally returned to the winning ways. Mumbai Indians on Tuesday beat Punjab Kings in the 42nd match of IPL 2021 to climb up to the fifth position in the points table. Mumbai defeated Punjab by 6 wickets with 6 balls remaining.

Defending only 136 runs, Ravi Bishnoi gave Punjab Kings a positive start by getting rid of Rohit Sharma (8) and Suryakumar Yadav (0) in successive deliveries to leave MI tottering at 16 for two. Saurabh Tiwary (45) and Quinton de Kock (27) took the team to 30 for two in the powerplay. Tiwary eased the pressure with a boundary at the cover-point area, before picking up another four off a Nathan Ellis delivery.

Tiwary and Hardik Pandya kept MI in the hunt before the former was dismissed by Ellis for 45 runs. Kieron Pollard joined Hardik in the middle and the duo finished the chase for MI in 19 overs.

Mumbai Indians will play its next game against Delhi Capitals on October 2. The Capitals are currently ranked second in the points table. As far as Rohit is concerned, the opening batter has played 10 matches in the ongoing IPL 2021 and has scored 334 runs at an average of 33.40. Rohit has scored just one half-century this season.

Image: ShirazHassan/Twitter/PTI/Harbhajan/Insta

