Harbhajan Singh Praises Ashwin On Surpassing Him As India's 3rd Highest Test Wicket-taker

Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a huge feat on Monday as India took on New Zealand in the first Test match. Ashwin managed to surpass Harbhajan Singh's record of the most Test wickets by an Indian bowler which moved him to third on the list of all-time record wicket-takers. Ashwin currently has 418 Test wickets to his name, while Harbhajan Singh has scalped 417 wickets in Tests. Bhajji was quick to congratulate Ashwin for surpassing him and wished he gets many more wickets as well.

Congratulations @ashwinravi99 wish you many more brother.. God bless.. keep shining 👏👏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 29, 2021

Ashwin's latest achievement now puts him behind just two bowlers, Kapil Dev (434 wickets) and Anil Kumble (619 wickets) on the list. Speaking to PTI, Harbhajan said "Congratulations to Ashwin on his milestone. Wish he wins many more matches for the country. Never believed in comparisons. I did my best for the country during my time and Ashwin has done his best during his."

Reaction of @harbhajan_singh to @PTI_News "Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 on his milestone. Wish he wins many more matches for the country."

"Never believed in comparisons. I did my best for the country during my time and Ashwin has done his best during his."#IndianCricketTeam — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) November 29, 2021

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Test Recap

In the very first innings, India started well as Shubman Gill posted a half-century, scoring 52 off 93 balls followed by a sensational knock from Shreyas Iyer who scored a century and Ravindra Jadeja scored a half-century. Iyer scored a brilliant 105 off 171 balls and Jadeja managed 50 off 112 as India ended the first innings with 345. When New Zealand came out to bat their openers had a wonderful partnership scoring 150 in total before Will Young departed for 89 in 214 balls. They lost skipper Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham in the next few overs as they were bowled out for 296 as Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets and Axar Patel took five.

India came out to bat again and after a faltering start, Iyer was again on hand to help the team out as he managed to score 65 runs off 125 balls and then Wriddhiman Saha further extended India's lead by scoring 61* off 126 balls before Ajinkya Rahane declared their innings with a 288 runs lead. India did well when they got rid of Will Young for only two runs but it took a while before they could get the next which was Will Sommerville for 36 in 110 balls. The Black Caps at the end of session two are 125 for four in 63.1 overs.

Image: PTI