Harbhajan Singh Reacts To Hilarious Internet Meme On 'special Person' Ross Taylor

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh took to his official social media handle on Tuesday to share his hilarious reaction to an internet meme that has been doing rounds on social media.

Various images of cricketers were posted on social media featuring an interesting connection for their names with that of New Zealand batter Ross Taylor, resulting in Harbhajan providing an epic response to the same.

Harbhajan Singh posts epic response to meme involving Ross Taylor

Although 'Taylor,' the cricketer's surname and a 'tailor,' who stitches clothes have a different spelling, an internet meme went viral on social media, wherein the New Zealand batter was shown in a seemingly superior position to that of his fellow cricketers. The picture included images of Rishabh 'Pant,' Darcy 'Short(s),' 'Lungi' Ngidi, Andrew 'Tye' and Taylor. The meme states that Taylor has their number as he 'stitches them all.' Hence, Harbhajan Singh responded in Hindi by hilariously stating that 'in the picture only one of them is important.'

Picture mai khaas ek hi bandha hai @RossLTaylor 👍 pic.twitter.com/egVvNrZRtV — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 22, 2022

Ross Taylor retired as one of the best batters

Ross Taylor announced his retirement from all forms of cricket post the New Zealand vs Bangladesh Test series that took place earlier this year. In 233 ODIs, the 37-year old scored a staggering 8,581 runs at an outstanding average of 48.20 and a strike rate of 83.41. Taylor's best knock in the 50-0vers format has been an unbeaten 181 runs. As for T20Is, he has played 102 matches in which he has scored 1,909 runs and seven half-centuries.

However, his most success perhaps has come in Test cricket, which he also referred to as his favourite format of the game in his retirement post. Taylor has played a total of 112 matches in the longest format of cricket, in which he has amassed a staggering 7,683 runs at an average of 44.76. These innings include 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

And that is not it as Taylor has also contributed with the ball. The 37-year old has picked up a total of three Test wickets. His most memorable moment perhaps came earlier this year when he dismissed Bangladesh batter Ebadot Hossain in the last ball of his career.

Image: PTI