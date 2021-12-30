Harbhajan Singh Reacts To Popular Internet Meme On Virat Kohli Birthday Wish

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has reacted to one of the internet memes featuring the birthday wish which he sent to current Team India Test skipper Virat Kohli on his birthday. The hilarious image shared by the cricketer features a screenshot of his birthday wish to Virat Kohli and one of the headlines from the Hindi newspaper.

Harbhajan-Virat Kohli funny memes surface online

Harbhajan Singh in his tweet for Virat Kohli on his birthday had called him brother from another mother in addition to wishing him happiness and safe health. However, a Hindi newspaper carried a hilarious headline that read Virat Kohli birthday: "Bhajji ne Kohli to dusri maa kaha" which translates into "Harbhajan Singh calls Virat Kohli second mother." The cricketer shared the meme on his Twitter handle with laughing emoji.

Cricket news: Harbhajan Singh reveals the reason behind his retirement

Harbhajan Singh who recently decided to hang up his boots revealed the real reason behind his retirement from cricket. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, he asserted that he had already played cricket a little longer and should have rather retired earlier.

He said, "I am announcing retirement because I want to spend time with my family. I have already played for a long period of time and it was overdue. I think I stayed in cricket a little longer than I should have been. I think I should have retired three to four years back but I did not get the chance to do it. Now I can focus on different things in life."