WATCH: Harbhajan Singh Recites Heartwarming Poem Amid Battle Against Coronavirus

Known for his googlies and doosras, Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has revealed a new talent amid this lockdown period which has kept him home. As the world battles the Coronavirus menace, Harbhajan Singh has penned down a heartfelt poem on Wednesday. The spinner also recited the poem in which he highlighted the situation in the world amid the pandemic.

Singh was all set to represent the Chennai Super Kings this summer in the cash-rich Indian Premier League. However, with the rising scare of the COVID-19 crisis, the league was first postponed till April 15 and then indefinitely postponed with the situation worsening. Harbhajan has not yet retired but last played for India in 2016. The 39-year-old has played 103 Tests with his final game for the Men in Blue in 2015.

'Not jealous of Ashwin'

Recently during an Instagram live chat with Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday rejected the perception that he is jealous of Ashwin, saying the Tamil Nadu bowler is a "legend in making". "A lot of people think I am jealous, this and that. They can think whatever they want to. I just want to say that you are the best off-spinner presently playing the game," said Harbhajan during an Instagram live chat with Ashwin.

"Of course I Like Nathan Lyon as well. I always put him right up there because he plays in Australia and it is a tough place to bowl (for spinners). You (Ashwin) are one of those legends in the making. I wish you the very best and lots and lots of wickets," Singh added.

