The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Bat Missing':Harbhajan Singh Calls Out Indigo Airlines, Says 'action Must Be Taken'

Cricket News

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle to register a complaint about his lost bat while travelling to Coimbatore from Mumbai

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harbhajan Singh

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle to register a complaint about his lost cricket bat while travelling to Coimbatore from Mumbai on an Indigo flight on March 7. Harbhajan Singh in his tweet urged the budget airline to find the culprit and take action on a charge of theft for the bat missing from his kit bag. Indigo airline was quick to reply to Harbhajan's tweet where it assured him of looking into the matter and getting back to him shortly. 

Read: Jonty Rhodes Overwhelmed After Dip In Holy Ganga; Harbhajan Singh, Others React

Read: Harbhajan Singh Picks 'bunny' Ricky Ponting As Captain Of His All-time Test XI

As per reports, Harbhajan Singh was travelling to Coimbatore to join his Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings for the practice session before the start of the cash-rich tournament. Harbhajan played a key part in his team's extraordinary performance last season where he scalped 16 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 19.50. 

Read: IPL 2020: Twitterati React To Harbhajan Singh-Jonty Rhodes' Friendly Banter

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Iran
JAISHANKAR ON GLOBAL CRITICISM
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA CELEBRATES 100 DAYS GOVT
BJP
PATHAK SAYS WILL NOT QUIT BJP
SBI
SBI CHAIRMAN PRESS CON HIGHLIGHTS
Shaheen Bagh
BABA RAMDEV ON DELHI RIOTS
Always
TENDULKAR'S NOSTALGIC WISH FOR VIV