'Bat Missing':Harbhajan Singh Calls Out Indigo Airlines, Says 'action Must Be Taken'

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle to register a complaint about his lost cricket bat while travelling to Coimbatore from Mumbai on an Indigo flight on March 7. Harbhajan Singh in his tweet urged the budget airline to find the culprit and take action on a charge of theft for the bat missing from his kit bag. Indigo airline was quick to reply to Harbhajan's tweet where it assured him of looking into the matter and getting back to him shortly.

Yesterday I Travelled from Mumbai to Coimbatore by @IndiGo6E flight number 6E 6313 indigo airlines and I find a bat is missing from my kit bag!! I want action to be taken to find who this culprit is..going into someone’s belongings and taking any item is THEFT..Plz help @CISFHQrs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 7, 2020

As per reports, Harbhajan Singh was travelling to Coimbatore to join his Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings for the practice session before the start of the cash-rich tournament. Harbhajan played a key part in his team's extraordinary performance last season where he scalped 16 wickets from 11 matches at an average of 19.50.

