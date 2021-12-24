Last Updated:

Harbhajan Singh Retirement: Netizens Pay Tribute To Cricket's Turbanator

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has announced retirement from all forms of the sport, ending his illustrious career of more than 23 years on Friday.

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has announced retirement from all forms of the sport, ending his illustrious career of more than 23 years on Friday. Harbhajan, who is considered one of the greatest spinners of all time, turned to social media to announce his retirement and bid adieu to the game that has given him "everything in life". 

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful," Harbhajan wrote on Twitter.   

After the cricketer made his decision public on Friday, fans took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary spinner. Netizens flooded the comment section of the post with heartfelt messages for the 41-year-old, with several people thanking him for the memories he has provided over the years through his services as India's finest spinner. 

"Thank you for all the memories bhajji. Still feel you have more cricket left in you. But hopefully, we will get to see in a new role soon. All the best for the new journey," one individual wrote in the comment section of Harbhajan's post. "Thank you for all the memories you gave us, started watching you from my childhood and here it ends," another user wrote. 

Harbhajan's career

Harbhajan is popularly known for his incredible spell against Australia during the 2001 Border-Gavaskar series, where he picked a hattrick and helped India come from behind to register an emphatic victory at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Harbhajan also became the first Indian bowler to pick a hat-trick in Test cricket. 

Harbhajan has played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is for India between 1998 and 2016. The right-arm off-spinner has picked 417 wickets in Tests and is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format. Harbhajan has 269 wickets in ODIs and 25 wickets in T20Is. Harbhajan was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team and played a major role with the ball in India's historic campaign that year.

