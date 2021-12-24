Harbhajan Singh Retires: When Was The Last Time Turbanator Played For Team India?

On Friday, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced retirement and bid adieu to all forms of competitive cricket. The 41-year-old took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 wickets in 28 T20Is in his International career and was a part of the squad that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. He also picked up 150 wickets in 163 IPL matches across 13 seasons playing for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Harbhajan Singh's last match in Indian colours was a T20I fixture on the 3rd of March, 2016 vs UAE in Dhaka during the Asia Cup 2016. The right-arm off-spinner bowled an economical spell of 4-1-11-1 in that game which saw UEA score 81/9 from 20 overs.

While the last time Harbhajan played for India was in 2016 (T20I), he last played in ODIs on October 25, 2015, vs. South Africa in a home series in Mumbai and that was a year of a comeback after the office had not played a single ODI match in 2012, 2013 and 2014. Harbhajan Singh bowled a spell of 1/70 in that fixture which saw South Africa beat India by 214 runs.

As for Test cricket, the last time Harbhajan played for India was on August 15, 2015 (Independence Day) vs Sri Lanka in Galle. The Tour was Virat Kohli's first overseas Test series as a skipper. Harbhajan Singh went wicketless in the first innings and picked up a lone wicket of Jehan Mubarak in the second innings while also scoring 15 runs that match.

Harbhajan Singh retires

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

As for his next move, reports have suggested that an IPL franchise has approached the player to serve as its mentor while there are also speculations that he could come into politics, this after Congress Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu last week shared a picture with Harbhajan Singh and captioned it "picture loaded with possibilities".

(Image: BCCI)