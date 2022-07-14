Harbhajan Singh Returns To The Cricket Field, Confirms Participation In Second Edition Of Legends League Cricket

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will be back in the cricket field when he competes in the second season of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in September.

Harbhajan will join former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, former Australian speedster Brett Lee, spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan, and World Cup winning former England captain, Eoin Morgan.

The second season of the LLC will feature four teams and 110 former international cricketers.

“It makes me feel super charged to be back on the ground and play with the global legends of the game. I am looking forward to September eagerly,” Harbhajan said.

Besides Harbhajan, former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has also confirmed his participation in the upcoming edition of LLC.

Meanwhile, former West Indies cricketers, Lendl Simmons and Denesh Ramdin have joined the league's player draft for the upcoming season.

The inaugural edition of the tournament featured former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, England divided into three teams representing India, Asia and Rest of the World respectively.