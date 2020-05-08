Harbhajan Singh Reveals Most Embarrassing Moment In Cricket And It Involves Adam Gilchrist

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Harbhajan Singh believes there could not have been a worse moment for him on the cricket field than getting out to former Australian stumper Adam Gilchrist's bowling. Gilchrist has himself been dismissed by Harbhajan Singh 11 times in Test cricket. However, he got one over his staunc rival by claiming the then Mumbai Indians star's wicket of his only delivery ever in the IPL, which also proved to be his last. The match was Adam Gilchrist's last in cricket as he called it a day after famously celebrating the wicket in the 'Gangnam Style' dance.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Recalls 2001 Series To Ask 'bad Losers' Australia To 'stop Whining'

Harbhajan Singh reveals getting out to Adam Gilchrist was his most embarrassing moment

Kings XI Punjab faced off against the Mumbai Indians in their final game of IPL 2013. The Rohit Sharma-led side had turned their campaign around after a disappointing start and qualified for the playoffs while Kings XI, led by Adam Gilchrist had failed to make the top 4. Playing his last match, the wicket-keeper sought to have a last laugh with the Mumbai Indians needing 51 need of the final over. Harbhajan Singh was on strike with Praveen Kumar taking the wicket-keeping gloves. Harbhajan sought to clear the fence, but was caught in the deep by Gurkeerat Singh and Gilchrist unleashed his version of the 'Gangnam style'.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Set To Be Available For T20 World Cup: Indian Fitness Trainer Nick Webb

Speaking to Gaurav Kapur on Isolation Premier League, Harbhajan Singh said that he thought he could clear the boundary every ball looking at the ground size. The CSK spinner added that getting out to a player like Adam Gilchrist, who might have not bowled even in nets, is embarrassing and said that he made him happy, being fair enough since Harbhajan has had the better of their rivalry overall.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Made Opportunities Count, I Wasn't 'unlucky' To Play In His Era: Parthiv Patel

Harbhajan Singh, Adam Gilchrist's IPL careers

Adam Gilchrist and Harbhajan Singh have been part of the IPL since its inception in 2008. While Gilchrist retired in 2013, Harbhajan continues to ply his trade in the cash-rich league and turns out for MS Dhoni's CSK side. Harbhajan Singh has featured 160 IPL games, picking up 150 wickets while also has a high score of 64. Gilchrist, on the other hand, finished his IPL career with 2069 runs and one wicket and led the now-defunct Deccan Chargers to their only title in 2009.

Also Read: CSK Offers Heartfelt Condolences To The Families Of Vizag Gas Leak Victims