Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has revealed the memories that he cherished the most during his playing days for the Indian cricket team. The veteran off-spinner announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on December 24, 2021 and thanked everyone for helping him become a successful cricketer.

The 41-year-old has been a vital cog for the Indian team in his 23-year-old long career since his international debut in March 1988 against Australia. Harbhajan went on to feature in 103 Test matches, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is playing crucial roles in India’s triumph in the inaugural T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup in 2011.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Harbhajan Singh opened up about his future plans now having retired from cricket. When asked about the most beautiful moments in his playing career, Harbhajan labelled the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup wins as the memories that he will never forget and will cherish forever.

“It was a beautiful journey playing for India, I will cherish it. 2007, 2011 World Cup memories are the ones I will cherish the most. I have not thought much about the future, I look to spend quality time with my family and then decide what to do going forward. I will be associated with cricket in the future one way or another. In the future, I will like to do something for the nation,” said Harbhajan Singh.

Harbhajan Singh retires; brings end to an illustrious 23-year long career

The off-spinner has grabbed 417 Test wickets which are the fourth-most for an Indian bowler along with 269 ODI wickets and 25 T20I wickets. His tally of 707 international wickets places him second on the list behind Anil Kumble (953) for Indian bowlers with the most international wickets. He has four IPL titles (three with Mumbai Indians and one with Chennai Super Kings) to his name and also led MI to their maiden Champions League title in 2011.

Harbhajan last featured in the Indian colours way back in 2016 in an Asia Cup T20I match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Dhaka. He was also a part of the runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders squad in the IPL 2021.

Image: Twitter