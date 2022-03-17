Harbhajan Singh Reveals To Brett Lee What Made Ricky Ponting 'vulnerable' Against Him

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh spoke to veteran Australian pacer Brett Lee on the latest episode of The Brett Lee Podcast and made many notable revelations, including the one regarding legendary Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting. Harbhajan dismissed Ponting in a total of 10 times in Test cricket during his stint in the national squad, which is an achievement in itself as Ponting is highly regarded as one of the best batters of his generation. Both cricketers enjoyed playing against one another, however, Harbhajan had the last laugh on most of the occasions.

Meanwhile, speaking on The Brett Lee Podcast, the retired off-spinner stated there is no doubt that Ponting was a great player as he dominated the game, whenever he played. "But what I found as a bowler – it could be just me talking about it or what I felt – bowling against Pointing was that he had very hard hands against defending the ball. So that's what made him vulnerable. His defense was not the greatest. He used to defend with very hard hands. So that's what made him vulnerable. My bounce was something he could not play as well as the other bowlers,” Harbhajan said.

'He is still a top player': Harbhajan Singh on Ricky Ponting

However, the 41-year-old also mentioned that he still rates Ponting as one of the very best batter he played against during his tenure in international cricket. "Maybe I am lucky that I was able to get him out 11-12 times in Test cricket. But yes, it doesn't make him a lesser player. He is still a top player and if I have to pick my top five guys who dominated world cricket in terms of batting, I would definitely have Ricky Ponting in that list,” Harbhajan furher added.

A look at Harbhajan Singh & Ricky Ponting's Test career

It is pertinent to mention here that Harbhajan played a total of 103 Test matches for the Indian cricket team from 1998 to 2015 and returned with a total of 417 Test wickets. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for the Indian national squad, behind Anil Kumble, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Kapil Dev. He also claims a total of 25 five-wicket hauls. On the other hand, Ponting played a total of 168 matches from 1995 to 2012 and amassed 13378 runs. He has the record of scoring the second-most runs in Test cricket and also the record of playing the third-most number of matches in Test cricket.

(Image: PTI)