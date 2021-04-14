Harbhajan Singh Reveals Top Secret Behind Playing IPL At The Age Of 40, Delights KKR Fans

Harbhajan Singh is one of the greatest spinners to have played the game. At the age of 40, the off-spinner is defying all odds and is still going strong. Harbhajan Singh, who opted out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons, returned to play competitive cricket after a long gap of 699 days.

Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021: KKR spinner reveals secret behind his fitness

Ahead of the IPL 2021, Harbhajan was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) when his name popped up for grabs for the second time in the accelerated edition of the auction. The Harbhajan Singh IPL 2021 base price was â‚¹2 crore and the two-time IPL champions acquired the services of the spinner at the same price as they were the only side to bid for him. The offie featured in KKR's opening clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Although Harbhajan bowled only one over in the game where he gave away eight runs, it was quite evident that he is still at the top of his game. The Indian veteran was recently involved in a chat with ESPNCricinfo where he was asked how long he plans to play cricket. In response, the KKR bowler said that he is not playing cricket to prove anything to others but because he is enjoying playing.

Bhajji added that he would play as long as he was fit to compete against those in the IPL. The 40-year old reckoned that without cricket, his life is empty. Harbhajan also said that he will judge his fitness every year and added that his main effort will be to remain fit. According to the cricketer, when he thinks he is not performing as per his own expectations, he will say goodbye to cricket, which he said will definitely be a sad day for him.

Further revealing the secret of his fitness, Harbhajan said that people generally don't give credit to yoga, but yoga is something that is unbelievably good. He added that if one gets into the routine of doing yoga, it can actually make one look very young as it can open up their muscles. Bhajji stated that one cannot imagine how far one can stretch his muscles by doing yoga. According to Harbhajan, yoga is the way forward for him because even if he plays cricket or not, it's something he will continue to do for the rest of his life.

Harbhajan Singh net worth

According to networthbro.com, Harbhajan Singh net worth is estimated to be â‚¹63 crore. The Harbhajan Singh net worth comprises his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player. The Harbhajan Singh net worth also comprises his endorsing deals with popular brands like Pepsi, Royal Stag and Reebok.

Harbhajan Singh stats

The right-arm off-break bowler has seen a noteworthy IPL career. He lifted the trophy 3 times with the Mumbai Indians in the years 2013, 14 and 15 and once with the Chennai Super Kings in the year 2018. His best bowling figures for the IPL came in the year 2013 when he took a total of 24 wickets in 19 matches with an economy of 6.51. Overall, the Harbhajan Singh stats in IPL include the 162 games he has featured in where he has picked 150 wickets at an average of 26.61 and an economy rate of 7.06.

