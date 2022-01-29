Harbhajan Singh Roasts Old Rivals Shoaib Akhtar And Brett Lee In Latest Post; See

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has taken a dig at the fitness of old rivals Shoaib Akhtar and Brett Lee by replying to a post on social media.

Akhtar and Lee can currently be seen competing against each other in the Legends League Cricket (LLC). The Pakistani pacer plays for the Asia Lions while the Australian fast bowler plays for the World Giants.

Harbhajan Singh takes a dig at Shoaib Akthar & Brett Lee

A mutual friend of Shoaib Akhtar and Brett Lee had taken to his Twitter account to post two different pictures of the trio, one in 2000 and the other from this year. Responding to the Tweet, Harbhajan Singh said that the common friend of Akthar and Lee looks fitter than the two legendary pacers.

You looking more fitter thn them 😀 https://t.co/RqGIEhBkga — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 29, 2022

Shoaib Akhtar and Brett Lee's stats in Legends League Cricket

Shoaib Akhtar and Brett Lee have guided their respective sides to the finals of the inaugural Legends League Cricket. Having played in three matches each, both Akhtar and Lee have taken only two wickets before the finals, however, both have been extremely economic. The former Australian pacer has an economy of just 7, while the legendary Pakistani fast bowler has an economy of 7.62.

World Giants vs Asia Lions preview

Both World Giants and Asia Lions have already faced each other twice in this season of the Legends League Cricket, with both sides having won a game each. The first encounter was won by the Asia Lions by six wickets, courtesy of some brilliant batting from Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga. The two legendary Sri Lankan batters helped the team chase down the target of 206 runs with four balls to spare. Dilshan smashed 52 runs off 32 deliveries, while Tharanga smacked 63 runs off just 43 balls.

However, in the second match between the two sides, the World Giants registered a dominating victory. The Giants chased down the meagre target of 150 runs in just 13 overs as Kevin Pietersen played a match-winning knock. The former English batter smacked 86 runs off just 38 balls, an inning that included nine boundaries and a whopping seven sixes.