Harbhajan Singh Says 'Turbanator Ready For Next Exam' While Announcing Retirement

Harbhajan Singh, one of India's most successful off-spinners, on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The 41-year-old from Punjab, who took 417 wickets in 103 Tests and 269 wickets in 236 ODIs in his illustrious career, thanked everyone for making his 23-year-long beautiful and memorable. In the video announcing his retirement, the ace cricketer said that he is a new chapter of his life. Speculations are rife that he may join Navjot Singh Sidhu in politics.

"If I can help Indian cricket at any role, then I'm happy. With new challenges in the path, a new chapter starts in my life. Believe it, your Turbanator is ready for the next exam. Keep loving me. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," Harbhajan Singh said while announcing his retirement.

Navjot Singh Sidhu posts photo with Harbhajan Singh; avers 'loaded with possibilities'

Congress Punjab President Navjot Singh Sidhu last week shared a picture with Harbhajan Singh. Calling "Bhajji" a shining star, the cricketer-turned-politician, in a cryptic tweet, said that the picture is loaded with "possibilities", raising speculation that Sidhu is trying to convince Harbhajan to break into politics.

Calling it a picture of two cricketers meeting each other, Congress spokesperson Hardeep Singh Kingra had told Republic that if Turbanator wants to join the grand old party he is free to do so. "If Harbhan Singh wants to join Congress he is most welcome," he added.

Earlier, some reports had claimed that cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are likely to join the BJP before the 2022 assembly polls in Punjab. However, the ace spinner called it false and refuted the claims.

Harbhajan Singh has announced retirement from all formats of cricket. He made his debut for India during an ODI against New Zealand at Sharjah in 1998 and last donned the blue jersey in March 2016, during a T20 against the UAE at Dhaka.

Image: Twitter/NavjotSidhu