Harbhajan Singh Says 'won't Be Able To Spin' In Witty Reply To Dravid's Bowling Pictures

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday evening and came up with a humorous reply to pictures of Indian head coach Rahul Dravid trying his hand at bowling. BCCI shared images of the head coach trying his hand at off-spin during India’s training session ahead of the second ODI against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Captioning the pictures, BCCI wrote, “Celebrating the 23rd anniversary of @anilkumble1074's 10-74 (sic)”.

Replying to BCCI’s tweet, the former India off-spinner pointed out that Dravid’s grip with the ball is too much wide and also mentioned that he won’t be able to get much spin from the ball. “Grip is too wide jam .. won’t be able to spin as much you like,” said Harbhajan.

Grip is too wide jam .. won’t be able to spin as much you like 😋 https://t.co/sgjojRXWbK — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 8, 2022

Harbhajan’s tweet was a light-hearted jibe towards the Indian head coach, who was seemingly trying to bowl a few deliveries. The off-spinner played international cricket for India alongside Dravid for many years, having also played under his captaincy. While Dravid went on to take the responsibility of a coach post his retirement from cricket as a player, Harbhajan announced his retirement only a few months back.

BCCI shares Dravid's picture to celebrate 23 years of Kumble's 10-wicket haul

BCCI’s tweet on Monday referred to legendary Indian wrist-spinner Anil Kumble’s 10-wicket haul in an innings against Pakistan in February 1999. During the second Test match between India and Pakistan at Delhi, Kumble dismissed the entire Pakistani batting line-up on his own in the fourth innings of the match and helped India win the match by 212 runs.

Kumble became the second bowler in cricket history to return with a 10-wicket haul in an innings following Jim Laker. Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel recently became the third bowler to do so during the Test series against India in November 2021.

(Image: PTI/@BCCI/Twitter)