Harbhajan Singh Set To Have Second Child With Geeta Basra, Suresh Raina Leads Wishes

Suresh Raina congratulates former national and IPL teammate, Harbhajan Singh after the latter announced the imminent arrival of his second child.

Harbhajan Singh

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s wife Geeta Basra recently took to Twitter and announced the imminent arrival of their second child. In the caption, she shared pictures of herself along with her husband and wrote “coming soon”. Singh’s former national and Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate Suresh Raina took note of the tweet and congratulated the couple on the occasion.

Harbhajan Singh wife Geeta Basra on Twitter

Harbhajan Singh wife Geeta Basra gets congratulated by Suresh Raina

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina took to Twitter and extended his wishes for Geeta Basra and her husband Harbhajan Singh. While Raina simply wrote “congratulations”, his wish was followed by several other fans of the cricketer extending their wishes as well. Mandeep Singh was another cricketing personality who congratulated the couple.

Here is a look at the wishes from Suresh Raina and Mandeep Singh along with some of the other positive reactions to Geeta Basra’s post.

Harbhajan Singh in IPL 2021

Harbhajan Singh was released by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise earlier this year. He will now represent the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp in the upcoming IPL 2021 season. Singh was acquired by the franchise on February 18, i.e. during the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai.

Harbhajan Singh’s stint in IPL 2021 will also mark his return to competitive cricket after almost two years. The last time he took the field was for the CSK camp during the final of the IPL 2019 season in Hyderabad. The following year, the cricketer opted out of the IPL 2020 season in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), just weeks before the commencement of the tournament.

Suresh Raina in IPL 2021

Suresh Raina is all set to re-join MS Dhoni & co. for the IPL 2021 season. Much like Harbhajan, Raina also skipped the IPL 2020 event last year due to personal reasons. The CSK players have already set up training camps at their home ground in Chennai. Here is a look at the entire CSK line-up for the much-awaited season.

MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, Cheteshwar Pujara, Krishnappa Gowtham, C Hari Nishanth, Bhagath Varma and Harishankar Reddy.

