A day after Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced retirement and bid adieu to all forms of competitive cricket, he has now disclosed why he chose to retire. While having an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, he asserted that he had already played cricket a little longer and should have rather retired earlier.

Speaking to Republic, Harbhajan Singh shared, "I am announcing retirement because I want to spend time with my family. I have already played for a long period of time and it was overdue. I think I stayed in cricket a little longer than I should have been. I think I should have retired three to four years back but I did not get the chance to do it. Now I can focus on different things in life."

When asked about his future plans, Bhajji said, "I have no future plans as of now. I have got calls from a few political parties but I have not yet decided to join any party yet. I want to make it clear, I am not joining any party; my picture with Sidhu should not be taken in a way that I am joining the Congress party. If I have to join any party, I myself will announce it. Yes, I want to give back to the people of the nation by service them."

Harbhajan Singh's retirement

On Friday, December 24, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced retirement and bid adieu to all forms of competitive cricket. The 41-year-old took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 wickets in 28 T20Is in his International career and was a part of the squad that won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup. He also picked up 150 wickets in 163 IPL matches across 13 seasons playing for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you, Grateful," he wrote taking to his social media handle.

Image: Republic