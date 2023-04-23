Harbhajan Singh Shares Untold MS Dhoni Story And How His Anger Terrified Everybody In Team

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has revealed an interesting story about Mahendra Singh Dhoni and how his anger once terrified everybody in the team. Speaking to Star Sports, Harbhajan stated that the Indian team was in Jharkhand for a match and everyone on the team was playing an unofficial game as part of their warm-up session. Harbhajan disclosed that after Dhoni saw his team lagging behind, he came and threw his bat angrily which broke the handle.

"We were playing in Jharkhand. We were playing a game as part of our warm-up session. We had formed our own teams and Dhoni's team was lagging behind. He came at the last and he threw his bat so badly that the handle broke," Harbhajan Singh told Sanjay Manjrekar on Star Sports.

MS Dhoni's career highlights

MS Dhoni is one of the most successful cricketers in Indian history. He is known for his calm demeanor, leadership skills, and his ability to finish games. Here are some of the highlights of his international cricket career:

Captaincy: Dhoni was the captain of the Indian cricket team from 2007 to 2017. Under his captaincy, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Run-scoring: Dhoni scored 10,773 runs in 350 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and 4,876 runs in 98 Test matches. He also scored 1,617 runs in 98 T20 internationals for India.

Dhoni is one of the best wicket-keepers in the world. He has taken 256 catches and made 38 stumpings in ODI cricket. He has also taken 256 catches and made 8 stumpings in Test cricket. Match-winning innings: Dhoni is known for his ability to finish games. He played a match-winning knock of 91 not out in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka.

Image: AP