Harbhajan Singh Shares Untold MS Dhoni Story And How His Anger Terrified Everybody In Team

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has revealed an interesting story about Mahendra Singh Dhoni and how his anger once terrified everybody in the team. Speaking to Star Sports, Harbhajan stated that the Indian team was in Jharkhand for a match and everyone on the team was playing an unofficial game as part of their warm-up session. Harbhajan disclosed that after Dhoni saw his team lagging behind, he came and threw his bat angrily which broke the handle.
"We were playing in Jharkhand. We were playing a game as part of our warm-up session. We had formed our own teams and Dhoni's team was lagging behind. He came at the last and he threw his bat so badly that the handle broke," Harbhajan Singh told Sanjay Manjrekar on Star Sports.
MS Dhoni is one of the most successful cricketers in Indian history. He is known for his calm demeanor, leadership skills, and his ability to finish games. Here are some of the highlights of his international cricket career:
