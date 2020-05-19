Harbhajan Singh Shares Video Of 15-wicket Haul In 2001 Chennai Test Vs Australia: Watch

Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh recently took to Instagram and posted a video of his bowling spell from the famous series-clinching Indian victory over the visiting Australian cricket team in 2001. Under the leadership of Steve Waugh, the Australian team toured India to face Sourav Ganguly and co. in 2001 for a three-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. While Australia’s unbeaten 16-match streak was broken by a spirited Indian fightback in Kolkata, both teams headed to the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for the series decider.

Harbhajan Singh gets nostalgic, shares 2001 match-winning spell against Australia

On May 18, Harbhajan Singh took to his Instagram account and shared his match-winning and series-clinching spell against Australia from the 2001 Test match in Chennai. In the match, he picked up figures of 7-133 and 8-84 in both innings for a match haul of 15-217. He was also adjudged as ‘Player of the Match’ as well as ‘Player of the Series’ for his efforts across the three matches.

Harbhajan Singh gets nostalgic with 2001 match-winning spell, watch video

Harbhajan Singh's performance against Australia in 2001 series

Throughout the three-match series, Harbhajan Singh picked 32 of the 60 available Australian wickets at hand. He constantly troubled the strong Australian batting line-up, which also included his fierce on-field rival Ricky Ponting. Apart from his match-winning spell in Chennai, Harbhajan Singh also spun a web around the Australian batsmen in Eden Gardens (second Test) with figures of 7-123 and 6-73 to script one of the greatest comebacks in Test cricket.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2001: Sourav Ganguly’s success and Ricky Ponting’s form

A Sourav Ganguly-led Indian team defeated Australia 2-1 in a three-match contest, in spite of trailing 0-1 in the series at one stage. Ricky Ponting, who later went on to captain Australia, scored only 17 runs in five innings as he struggled to read Singh’s sharp off-spinning deliveries on the entire tour.

Harbhajan Singh on Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi recently made headlines by making a controversial political statement at the expense of the Indian government. The all-rounder was later subjected to much mockery by Indian cricketers and fans online for his anti-India statement. Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh, who had earlier made an appeal to fans across the globe to pledge support to Shahid Afridi's foundation amid the coronavirus crisis, also took to Twitter to criticise the Pakistani cricketer. Harbhajan retweeted Yuvraj Singh's scathing response to Afridi on his feed.

Harbhajan Singh on Shahid Afridi, tweet

Yes NEVER AGAIN no matter what https://t.co/PZBWAEoloR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 17, 2020

Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 17, 2020

